Youngstown Phantoms win 4-1 at home against Chicago Steel
The Youngstown Phantoms won at home on Friday, handing the Chicago Steel a defeat 4-1.
The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from William Whitelaw . Tyler Catalano assisted.
Justin Varner scored early in the second period.
The Steel made it 2-1 with a goal from Quinn Finley .
Hunter Bischoff increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Tomas Machu and Jack Willson .
The Phantoms increased the lead to 4-1 with 25 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Chase Pietila , assisted by Andrew Strathmann and Shane Lachance .
Coming up:
The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST, this time in Youngstown at Covelli Centre.