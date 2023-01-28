Youngstown Phantoms win 4-1 at home against Chicago Steel

The Youngstown Phantoms won at home on Friday, handing the Chicago Steel a defeat 4-1.

The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from William Whitelaw . Tyler Catalano assisted.

Justin Varner scored early in the second period.

The Steel made it 2-1 with a goal from Quinn Finley .

Hunter Bischoff increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Tomas Machu and Jack Willson .

The Phantoms increased the lead to 4-1 with 25 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Chase Pietila , assisted by Andrew Strathmann and Shane Lachance .

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST, this time in Youngstown at Covelli Centre.