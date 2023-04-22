Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Youngstown Phantoms win 3-1 at home against Team USA

The Youngstown Phantoms won at home on Friday, handing Team USA a defeat 3-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:04 PM

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Team USA took the lead when Brodie Ziemer scored assisted by Max Plante.

Phantoms' William Whitelaw tallied a goal in the second period, making the score 1-1. Martin Misiak and Jack Willson assisted.

The Phantoms made it 2-1 late when Andon Cerbone scored the first goal, assisted by Jake Rozzi and Justin Varner .

Hunter Bischoff increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period, assisted by Kenta Isogai .

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Covelli Centre.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
