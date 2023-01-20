Youngstown Phantoms victorious against Muskegon Lumberjacks

The Youngstown Phantoms defeated the Muskegon Lumberjacks 7-3 on Thursday.

The hosting Phantoms took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Shane Lachance . Andrew Strathmann and Brandon Svoboda assisted.

The Phantoms' Andrew Strathmann increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Chase Pietila .

The Phantoms' William Whitelaw increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Andon Cerbone and Andrew Centrella .

The Phantoms scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-2 going in to the second break.

Shane Lachance increased the lead to 6-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Andon Cerbone and William Whitelaw.

Michael Callow narrowed the gap to 6-3 two minutes later, assisted by Sacha Boisvert .

The Phantoms increased the lead to 7-3 with 18 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from William Whitelaw, assisted by Tory Pitner and Daniil Dolzhenko.

The Phantoms have now won six straight home games.

Next games:

Both teams play again on Friday, as the Phantoms host Madison at 6:05 p.m. CST at Covelli Centre and the Lumberjacks host Team USA at USA Hockey Arena.