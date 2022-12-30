Youngstown Phantoms victorious against Dubuque Fighting Saints

The Youngstown Phantoms defeated the Dubuque Fighting Saints 5-1 on Thursday.

The hosting Fighting Saints took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Owen Michaels . Oliver Moberg assisted.

The Phantoms tied the game 1-1 with a minute left into the first when William Whitelaw scored, assisted by Matthew Perkins .

The Phantoms took the lead early in the second period when Jack Willson found the back of the net, assisted by Tomas Machu .

The Phantoms increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period when Chase Pietila scored, assisted by Andrew Strathmann and Jake Rozzi .

Kuzma Voronin increased the lead to 4-1 three minutes later, assisted by Chase Pietila.

Andon Cerbone increased the lead to 5-1 late in the third.

The Fighting Saints were whistled for five penalties, while the Phantoms received six penalties.

Next games:

The Fighting Saints play Cedar Rapids away on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena. The Phantoms will face Cedar Rapids at home on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena.