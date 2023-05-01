Youngstown Phantoms pull ahead in the third to defeat Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

The Youngstown Phantoms were victorious at home against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Youngstown pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-1.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Phantoms took the lead when William Whitelaw scored assisted by Andon Cerbone .

The RoughRiders made it 1-1 with a goal from Jack Musa .

Jack Willson took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by William Whitelaw.

The Phantoms increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.20 remaining of the third after a goal from Andon Cerbone, assisted by Kenta Isogai .