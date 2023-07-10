Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Youngstown Phantoms named USHL Organization of the Year for the first time

After winning their first Clark Cup in May, the Phantoms captured another franchise-first last week as Youngstown was named the USHL Organization of the Year

_8SG0561.JPG
The Youngstown Phantoms captured their first Clark Cup in franchise history with a 1-0 win over Fargo in Game 3 of the Clark Cup Finals.
Contributed / Youngstown Phantoms, Scott Galvin
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 11:45 AM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Youngstown Phantoms won their first Clark Cup in May and captured another first last week as Youngstown was named the USHL Organization of the Year.

“To be selected by our fellow owners makes this award even more special,” Youngstown co-owner Murry Gunty said in a statement. “We are lucky to have the best staff, coaches, GMs, fans and billets in the league, all of whom contributed to our success this year and our winning of this award."

It’s just the latest award for the Phantoms, both on a team and individual level.

Jacob Fowler was named both the USHL and Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year while Youngstown president Andrew Goldman was also named the USHL Executive of the Year last week.

_8SG0561.JPG
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Youngstown Phantoms
After a slow start to the 2022-23 season, the Youngstown Phantoms stuck to their process and won their first Clark Cup with a first-year coach and one of the USHL's youngest rosters
Jun 25
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Youngstown’s .653 regular-season win percentage was tied for third in the league and their 38 wins ranked fourth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Youngstown’s 23-7-0-1 home record was also the best in the USHL and franchise history.

The Phantoms were arguably the USHL’s most consistent team throughout the second half, caught fire down the stretch and won eight of their nine playoff games — including a three-game sweep over Fargo — en route to their Clark Cup.

It all came under a first-year coach, Ryan Ward, and one of the league’s youngest rosters too.

Youngstown finished the 2021-22 season fourth in the Eastern Conference and had a USHL-worst 12-30-5-2 record just one year prior.

“When Jason (Deskins) and I first got here (in June of 2021), we knew we had some work to do, but it was a place we felt we could turn around and make the premier place to play in all of junior hockey," Youngstown general manager Ryan Kosecki told The Rink Live last month.

"We thought we could compete in year two and win it all by year three, and we just ended up being a year of schedule. So a lot of credit goes to a lot of people. But we caught fire at the right time and everything came together. It's a special place and there are a lot of special people here."

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
Adam Zlnka.jpg
USHL
Western Conference foes swap players as Omaha sends Luke Baker to Green Bay in pair of early July USHL trades
Sioux Falls deals Arizona draft pick Adam Zlnka to Waterloo while Green Bay adds a second-year defenseman to its blue line
1h ago
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
20221230_Fargo Force vs. Des Moines Buccaneers_062.jpg
USHL
10 USHL Players that just missed getting picked in the 2023 NHL Draft
While 51 players with USHL ties heard their name called in Nashville, there are plenty of talented players from the league that weren't drafted. Several will be eligible again next June
5d ago
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Andrew Strathmann CBJ Draft 2023.JPG
NHL
UND commit Andrew Strathmann has an NHL Draft Day story to remember
Andrew Strathmann was in a Bridgestone Arena bathroom when the Columbus Blue Jackets took the Youngstown defenseman with the 98th overall pick. However, Thursday was still a very special day
Jun 30
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Maxim Strbak Buffalo Draft.JPG
NHL
Second-round pick Maxim Strbak offers Buffalo 'huge upside' and a lot of potential on the blue line
After impressing during his first season in North America, Maxim Strbak's NHL Draft dream came true as Buffalo took the Sioux Falls defenseman with the 45th overall pick
Jun 30
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
20221007_USANTDP-U18s-vs-Lake-Superior-State-University_1181.jpg
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown: No. 1: Will Smith, F, NTDP
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
Jun 28
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
LeonardWithPuck.jpg
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown: No. 2: Ryan Leonard, F, NTDP
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
Jun 27
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
michaelemerson2023.jpg
USHL
10 under the radar USHL players that could hear their name called at the NHL Draft
The USHL will be well-represented in Nashville. While there’s a lot of talent near the top of this year’s draft class, here are 10 players that could be picked in the final rounds
Jun 26
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSC02704.JPG
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown: No. 3: Gabe Perreault, F, NTDP
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
Jun 26
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USA NTDP U17 vs Youngstown
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown: No. 4: Oliver Moore, F, NTDP
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
Jun 25
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Michael Hrabal 5.JPG
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown No. 5: Michael Hrabal, G, Omaha
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
Jun 24
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Youngstown had six players taken in last month’s NHL Draft and also had plenty of success off the ice, whether it be in the community or the seats.

Youngstown experienced a 27% attendance growth and a 35% sponsorship growth from the 2021-22 season. The Phantoms drew a franchise record 5,624 fans for their Clark Cup-clinching win over Fargo on May 19, and also hosted a successful outdoor game in Cleveland in February.

ADVERTISEMENT

Youngstown, which just completed its 14th USHL season, becomes the second straight Eastern Conference team to be named the USHL Organization of the Year as Madison received the honor last spring.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
DSCF0435.JPG
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown: No. 6: Maxim Strbak, D, Sioux Falls
Jun 22
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
ChicagoSteel_10222022_Nelson-08 (1).jpg
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown: No. 7: Jayden Perron, F, Chicago
Jun 21
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Bill-Robertson-9399420B187H0qj-bR0WFQ5TlFwdEphOXM
USHL
Q&A with USHL commissioner Bill Robertson as the end of his tenure approaches
Jun 21
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT