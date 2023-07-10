Youngstown Phantoms named USHL Organization of the Year for the first time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Youngstown Phantoms won their first Clark Cup in May and captured another first last week as Youngstown was named the USHL Organization of the Year.

“To be selected by our fellow owners makes this award even more special,” Youngstown co-owner Murry Gunty said in a statement. “We are lucky to have the best staff, coaches, GMs, fans and billets in the league, all of whom contributed to our success this year and our winning of this award."

It’s just the latest award for the Phantoms, both on a team and individual level.

Jacob Fowler was named both the USHL and Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year while Youngstown president Andrew Goldman was also named the USHL Executive of the Year last week.

Youngstown’s .653 regular-season win percentage was tied for third in the league and their 38 wins ranked fourth.

Youngstown’s 23-7-0-1 home record was also the best in the USHL and franchise history.

The Phantoms were arguably the USHL’s most consistent team throughout the second half, caught fire down the stretch and won eight of their nine playoff games — including a three-game sweep over Fargo — en route to their Clark Cup.

It all came under a first-year coach, Ryan Ward, and one of the league’s youngest rosters too.

Youngstown finished the 2021-22 season fourth in the Eastern Conference and had a USHL-worst 12-30-5-2 record just one year prior.

“When Jason (Deskins) and I first got here (in June of 2021), we knew we had some work to do, but it was a place we felt we could turn around and make the premier place to play in all of junior hockey," Youngstown general manager Ryan Kosecki told The Rink Live last month.

"We thought we could compete in year two and win it all by year three, and we just ended up being a year of schedule. So a lot of credit goes to a lot of people. But we caught fire at the right time and everything came together. It's a special place and there are a lot of special people here."

Youngstown had six players taken in last month’s NHL Draft and also had plenty of success off the ice, whether it be in the community or the seats.

Youngstown experienced a 27% attendance growth and a 35% sponsorship growth from the 2021-22 season. The Phantoms drew a franchise record 5,624 fans for their Clark Cup-clinching win over Fargo on May 19, and also hosted a successful outdoor game in Cleveland in February.

Youngstown, which just completed its 14th USHL season, becomes the second straight Eastern Conference team to be named the USHL Organization of the Year as Madison received the honor last spring.