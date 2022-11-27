Youngstown Phantoms have ended their losing streak after 1-6 vs. Team USA

The game between Team USA and the hosting Youngstown Phantoms finished 6-1. Youngstown's victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

The Phantoms took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Kenta Isogai. Jake Rozzi and Andrew Centrella assisted.

The Phantoms' Kuzma Voronin increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Conner de Haro and Andrew Centrella.

Midway through the second period, Matthew Perkins scored a goal, assisted by Conner de Haro and Andrew Centrella, making the score 4-0.

The Team USA narrowed the gap to 4-1 early into the third period when Brendan McMorrow beat the goalie.

Kuzma Voronin increased the lead to 5-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Andrew Strathmann and Andrew Centrella.

Shane Lachance increased the lead to 6-1 two minutes later, assisted by Tomas Machu and Reese Laubach.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Covelli Centre.