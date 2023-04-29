Youngstown Phantoms grab extra point vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in overtime

The Youngstown Phantoms and the visiting Cedar Rapids RoughRiders tied 2-2 in regulation on Friday. Youngstown beat Cedar Rapids in overtime 3-2.

Youngstown's Andon Cerbone scored the game-winning goal.

The Phantoms took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Andrew Strathmann . Andon Cerbone and Chase Pietila assisted.

Matthew Perkins scored early in the second period, assisted by Chase Pietila and Andrew Strathmann.

RoughRiders' Tyson Gross tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-1. Dylan Hryckowian and Ryan Walsh assisted.

The RoughRiders tied the score 2-2 with 01.11 remaining of the third period after a goal from Jacob Kraft , assisted by Ryan Walsh and Dylan Hryckowian.

In overtime, it took 20:39 before Andon Cerbone scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Kenta Isogai .

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Sunday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Covelli Centre.