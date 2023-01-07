Youngstown Phantoms dig deep in the third to win against Team USA

The Youngstown Phantoms and visiting Team USA were tied going into the third, but Youngstown pulled away for a 4-3 victory in game action.

Youngstown's Andon Cerbone scored the game-winning goal.

The Team USA opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Austin Baker scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Cole Eiserman.

The Phantoms tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Blake Bechen in the first period, assisted by Hunter Price and Nick Williams .

The Phantoms made it 2-1 in the second period when Jake Rozzi found the back of the net, assisted by Tory Pitner and Blake Bechen.

Team USA's Cole Eiserman tallied a goal halfway through the second period, making the score 2-2. Kamil Bednarik and Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen assisted.

Hunter Price took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Chase Pietila .

The Team USA tied the score 3-3 with 01.49 remaining of the third after a goal from Brodie Ziemer, assisted by Kamil Bednarik.

Just less than a minute later Andon Cerbone scored, assisted by Justin Varner , and decided the game.

The win over the Team USA means that the Phantoms have four home wins in a row.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Covelli Centre.