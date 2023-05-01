Youngstown Phantoms dig deep in the third to win against Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
The Youngstown Phantoms and the visiting Cedar Rapids RoughRiders were tied going into the third, but Youngstown pulled away for a 3-1 victory in game action.
The Youngstown Phantoms and the visiting Cedar Rapids RoughRiders were tied going into the third, but Youngstown pulled away for a 3-1 victory in game action.
The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Phantoms took the lead when William Whitelaw scored assisted by Andon Cerbone .
Late, Jack Musa scored a goal, assisted by Liam Lesakowski and Dominic Elliott , making the score 1-1.
Jack Willson took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by William Whitelaw.
The Phantoms increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.20 remaining of the third after a goal from Andon Cerbone, assisted by Kenta Isogai .
ADVERTISEMENT
Coming up:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Monday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Covelli Centre.