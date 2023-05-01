Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Youngstown Phantoms dig deep in the third to win against Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Today at 9:12 PM

The Youngstown Phantoms and the visiting Cedar Rapids RoughRiders were tied going into the third, but Youngstown pulled away for a 3-1 victory in game action.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Phantoms took the lead when William Whitelaw scored assisted by Andon Cerbone .

Late, Jack Musa scored a goal, assisted by Liam Lesakowski and Dominic Elliott , making the score 1-1.

Jack Willson took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by William Whitelaw.

The Phantoms increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.20 remaining of the third after a goal from Andon Cerbone, assisted by Kenta Isogai .

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Monday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Covelli Centre.

