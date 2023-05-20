Youngstown Phantoms complete sweep over Fargo and win first Clark Cup in franchise history
Andon Cerbone delivers third-period goal and Jacob Fowler pitches a 22-save shutout as Youngstown wins the Clark Cup
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Youngstown Phantoms clinched the organization’s first Clark Cup Friday night with a 1-0 win over the Fargo Force.
Andon Cerbone delivered the eventual game-winner 24 seconds into the third period, sending the roof off a sold out Covelli Centre. The win completes the three-game sweep for the Phantoms, who won eight of their nine postseason games.
As for the Force, it's the fifth time Fargo has lost in the Clark Cup Finals. The Anderson Cup Champs dominated the regular season and won five of their first six playoff games. But Fargo was able to muster just two goals in the series against Youngstown.
Jacob Fowler stood fall once again and made 22 saves Friday night, earning his eighth win and first of the postseason. Fargo’s Matej Marinov made 23 saves in the loss.
Similar to the series’ first two games, the teams were tied after 40 minutes.
However, Game 3 had a much chippier feel, especially through the first two periods. The Phantoms and Force combined for 42 penalty minutes in the first period alone — yet neither team scored on the power play.
Both sides traded chances throughout the second period and Cerbone made the most of his opportunity early in the third.
The Phantoms are league champs under first-year coach Ryan Ward. The Phantoms just completed their 14th USHL season.
Check back for more on this developing story.
The @YtownPhantoms are Clark Cup Champs for the first time in franchise history. 1-0 win over Fargo to complete the three-game sweep. pic.twitter.com/9EmUDOZoh8— Jordan McAlpine (@jordan_mcalpine) May 20, 2023
Youngstown 1, Fargo 0
Youngstown 0-0-1 – 1
Fargo 0-0-0 – 0
First Period
None
Second Period
None
Third Period
YNG: Andon Cerbone (unassisted), 0:24
SOG: Youngstown 6-12-6 — 24, Fargo 5-9-8 — 22
Penalties-minutes: Youngstown 7-22, Fargo 9-26
Power Plays: Youngstown 0-3, Fargo 0-1
Saves: Jacob Fowler, Youngstown, 22; Matej Marinov, Fargo, 23
