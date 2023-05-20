Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Youngstown Phantoms complete sweep over Fargo and win first Clark Cup in franchise history

Andon Cerbone delivers third-period goal and Jacob Fowler pitches a 22-save shutout as Youngstown wins the Clark Cup

Celebration shot.JPG
The Youngstown Phantoms celebrate their Clark Cup championship following Friday night's 1-0 win over the Fargo Force.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 9:01 PM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Youngstown Phantoms clinched the organization’s first Clark Cup Friday night with a 1-0 win over the Fargo Force.

Andon Cerbone delivered the eventual game-winner 24 seconds into the third period, sending the roof off a sold out Covelli Centre. The win completes the three-game sweep for the Phantoms, who won eight of their nine postseason games.

As for the Force, it's the fifth time Fargo has lost in the Clark Cup Finals. The Anderson Cup Champs dominated the regular season and won five of their first six playoff games. But Fargo was able to muster just two goals in the series against Youngstown.

Jacob Fowler stood fall once again and made 22 saves Friday night, earning his eighth win and first of the postseason. Fargo’s Matej Marinov made 23 saves in the loss.

Game 3 Fowler Covelli Centre.JPG
Youngstown goaltender Jacob Fowler pictured Game 3 of the Clark Cup Finals. Fowler was named the Clark Cup Most Outstanding Player after stopping 81 of the 83 shots he saw in the series.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Similar to the series’ first two games, the teams were tied after 40 minutes.

However, Game 3 had a much chippier feel, especially through the first two periods. The Phantoms and Force combined for 42 penalty minutes in the first period alone — yet neither team scored on the power play.

Both sides traded chances throughout the second period and Cerbone made the most of his opportunity early in the third.

The Phantoms are league champs under first-year coach Ryan Ward. The Phantoms just completed their 14th USHL season.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Youngstown 1, Fargo 0

Youngstown 0-0-1 – 1
Fargo 0-0-0 – 0

First Period
None

Second Period
None

Third Period
YNG: Andon Cerbone (unassisted), 0:24

SOG: Youngstown 6-12-6 — 24, Fargo 5-9-8 — 22

Penalties-minutes: Youngstown 7-22, Fargo 9-26

Power Plays: Youngstown 0-3, Fargo 0-1

Saves: Jacob Fowler, Youngstown, 22; Matej Marinov, Fargo, 23

Game 3 Charlie Russell Covelli Centre.JPG
Youngstown's Andrew Strathmann defends Fargo's Charlie Russell during Game 3 of the Clark Cup Finals at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Game 3 Scrum Net Front Covelli Centre.JPG
A group of Fargo and Youngstown push and shove after the whistle during Game 3 of the Clark Cup Finals at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Game 3 Marinov Covelli Centre.JPG
Fargo goaltender Matej Marinov looks for a loose puck in traffic during Game 3 of the Clark Cup Finals at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Game 3 Fargo Anthem Covelli Centre.JPG
Members of the Fargo Force pictured during the national anthem before Game 3 of the Clark Cup Finals at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Game 3 Fowler Covelli Centre.JPG
Youngstown goaltender Jacob Fowler pictured Game 3 of the Clark Cup Finals. Fowler was named the Clark Cup Most Outstanding Player after stopping 81 of the 83 shots he saw in the series.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
