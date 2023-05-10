Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Youngstown Phantoms clinch the series against Chicago Steel after an overtime thriller

img_500277411_rinklive.png
Today at 9:37 PM

The 2-1 win at home in a game that went to overtime, sealed the series for the Youngstown Phantoms against the Chicago Steel. The result means Youngstown won in 3-1 games.

Youngstown's William Whitelaw scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Steel took the lead when Jack Harvey scored assisted by Jake Livanavage and Christian Manz .

Kenta Isogai tied it up 1-1 late in the third period, assisted by Andon Cerbone and Tomas Machu . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 7:50 before William Whitelaw scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Shane Lachance and Martin Misiak .

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.