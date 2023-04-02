Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Youngstown Phantoms beat Muskegon Lumberjacks – Whitelaw scores 2

The Youngstown Phantoms won against the visiting Muskegon Lumberjacks 7-3 on Saturday.

img_500271340_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 8:56 PM

The Youngstown Phantoms won against the visiting Muskegon Lumberjacks 7-3 on Saturday.

The first period ended with a 5-2 lead for the Phantoms.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Phantoms led 6-3 going in to the third period.

Jake Rozzi increased the lead to 7-3 late into the third period.

Next games:

ADVERTISEMENT

The Phantoms host Chicago on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Covelli Centre. The Lumberjacks will face Dubuque on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Antonio Fernandez Lincoln Stars 1.JPG
USHL
Lincoln's Antonio Fernandez continues to shine in his second USHL season and produce offensively
April 01, 2023 11:09 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Des Moines Goal at Omaha.JPG
USHL
Stars overtake Waterloo, Storm clinch playoff spot and Bucs start weekend strong
April 01, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
LIN TC.JPG
USHL
Lincoln Stars stay hot and win ‘playoff-like’ battle over Tri-City
March 29, 2023 07:31 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine