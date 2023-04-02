Youngstown Phantoms beat Muskegon Lumberjacks – Whitelaw scores 2
The Youngstown Phantoms won against the visiting Muskegon Lumberjacks 7-3 on Saturday.
The first period ended with a 5-2 lead for the Phantoms.
Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Phantoms led 6-3 going in to the third period.
Jake Rozzi increased the lead to 7-3 late into the third period.
Next games:
The Phantoms host Chicago on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Covelli Centre. The Lumberjacks will face Dubuque on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena.