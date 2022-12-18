Youngstown Phantoms beat Muskegon Lumberjacks in overtime

The Youngstown Phantoms hosted the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the action on Friday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Youngstown prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

Youngstown's Chase Pietila scored the game-winning goal.

The Lumberjacks took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Sacha Boisvert . Tyler Dunbar and Nicholas Rexine assisted.

Shane Lachance tied the game 1-1 late in the third period, assisted by Chase Pietila and William Whitelaw . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:47 before Chase Pietila scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Andon Cerbone and William Whitelaw.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST, this time in Youngstown at Covelli Centre.