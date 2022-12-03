Youngstown Phantoms beat Green Bay Gamblers in shootout at home

The game between the home-team Youngstown Phantoms and the visiting Green Bay Gamblers was a hard fought and hotly contested matchup. It took penalties to separate the teams, and in the end it was the home side who managed to keep their cool as they won 5-4.

Next up:

The Gamblers play against Madison on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Bob Suter Capitol Ice. The Phantoms will face Madison on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center.