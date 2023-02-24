Sponsored By
Youngstown Phantoms beat Cedar Rapids RoughRiders – Cerbone scores 2

The Youngstown Phantoms beat the visiting Cedar Rapids RoughRiders 4-1 on Thursday.

February 23, 2023 09:39 PM

The visiting RoughRiders took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Martins Lavins . Andy Moore and Liam Lesakowski assisted.

The Phantoms tied the game 1-1 with a minute left in the first when Andon Cerbone scored, assisted by Kenta Isogai and Tomas Machu .

The Phantoms made it 2-1 early into the second period when Martin Misiak beat the goalie, assisted by Pavol Funtek and Shane Lachance .

Chase Pietila then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Justin Varner and Martin Misiak assisted.

Andon Cerbone increased the lead to 4-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Kenta Isogai and Andrew Strathmann .

The Phantoms chalked up six straight home wins.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST, this time in Youngstown at Covelli Centre.

