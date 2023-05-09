Youngstown moves within a game of Clark Cup Final with 4-1 win over Chicago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Shane Lachance gave Youngstown a 1-0 lead 57 seconds into Game 3 Monday night and the Phantoms never trailed in a 4-1 win over the Chicago Steel.

The Phantoms took a 2-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference Final with the win and Youngstown is now one win away from advancing to the Clark Cup Final and taking on the Fargo Force — who clinched the Western Conference crown Monday night with an 8-4 win in Lincoln.

“It was a great 60 minutes of hockey,” head coach Ryan Ward said after the game. "To me that was one of the best hockey games for both teams all season. It was fast, it was physical, and I thought it was just a great all-around effort."

Ward’s club jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to Lachance’s early tally and Martin Misiak’s power-play strike midway through the second period. The Phantoms controlled much of the first two periods, especially early, and carried that 2-0 lead into the second intermission.

"Big-time players have to show up at big-time moments and there's a reason Marty is regarded as one of the top players available here for the NHL Draft," Ward said. "He's done a great job buying into what we're doing and rounding out his overall game."

The Steel made it interesting. North Dakota commit Michael Emerson made it a 2-1 game 3:40 into the third period, putting home a beautiful cross-ice feed from Jack Harvey.

Emerson’s goal was his third of the postseason and second of the series, and it cut the lead in half at the time.

Chicago carried much of the play early in the third and Emerson’s goal looked like a potential turning point. However, Andon Cerbone answered right back, firing home a shot from the far circle just 43 seconds later.

Cerbone’s goal was also his third of the postseason and made it a 3-1 game. Defenseman Andrew Strathmann, another UND commit, added an insurance marker with just 3:45 left on the clock over center ice, securing the 4-1 win.

Strathmann had a goal and an assist and was one of three Phantoms to record a multi-point night.

Chicago made a strong push in the third and the Steel fired 15 shots at Jacob Fowler. The USHL Goaltender of the Year stopped 14 of them and 29 of the 30 he saw in the game overall.

With the win, the Phantoms are one win away from the organization’s second trip to the Clark Cup Finals. Youngstown lost to Fargo in 2018.

Youngstown finished the regular season second in the Eastern Conference, just two points behind Chicago. However, the Phantoms can knock Chicago out Tuesday night with a win at the Covelli Centre.

Youngstown was the league’s best team on home ice during the regular season (23-7-0-1) and so far the Phantoms are a perfect 3-0 in that category in the postseason. They’ll look to make it 4-0 on Tuesday.

“The crowd was fantastic, the Covelli Centre was rocking, and as it should be here at this time of year in Youngstown,” Ward said.

Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals is set for another 6:05 p.m. CDT faceoff in Youngstown.

If the Phantoms are to win, Youngstown will open the Clark Cup Finals Friday night in Fargo. If the Steel respond, Youngstown and Chicago will play a winner-take-all Game 5 Thursday night in Chicago.

In that scenario, Game 1 of the Clark Cup Finals would be Saturday in Fargo no matter which team wins in the east.

Youngstown 4, Chicago 1

Youngstown 1-1-2 – 4

Chicago 0-0-1 – 1

First Period

YNG: Shane Lachance (Andrew Strathmann, William Whitelaw), 0:57

Second Period

YNG: Martin Misiak (Andrew Centrella, Kenta Isogai), 10:04, PP

Third Period

CHI: Michael Emerson (Jack Harvey, Michael Hagens), 3:40

YNG: Andon Cerbone (Nick Williams, Kenta Isogai), 4:23

YNG: Andrew Strathmann (Martin Misiak), 16:15

SOG: Youngstown 11-11-13 – 35, Chicago 7-8-15 – 30

Penalties-minutes: Youngstown 4-8, Chicago 5-10

Power Plays: Youngstown 1-2, Chicago 0-1

Saves: Jacob Fowler, Youngstown, 29; Christian Manz, Chicago, 31

Attendance: 1,286