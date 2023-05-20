Youngstown captain Shane Lachance helps lead the Phantoms to the top

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Shane Lachance and Ryan Ward met for lunch last June in downtown Boston.

A meal that was mainly intended to serve as an introduction between the two, Lachance and Ward formed an instant connection. And most of the conversation revolved around what Youngstown needed to do to contend for a Clark Cup.

Fast forward to today and May 19, 2023, is a day neither will forget.

“Who would’ve thought,” Lachance told The Rink Live after Friday’s 1-0 Cup-clinching win over Fargo . “But at the same time, we’ve got such a resilient group and I’m not surprised. It took a world of effort to get this thing turned around and we did it. So, I’m just so proud of this group.”

The Youngstown captain received the Clark Cup from USHL commissioner Bill Robertson and hoisted it to the sky shortly after 10 p.m. Friday night as the Phantoms won their first league title in their 14th USHL season.

Youngstown swept the best-of-five series against the Anderson Cup champs, taking Game 3 on home ice. Lachance finished the postseason with three goals and six points, including two points (1-1-2) against Fargo. He was also one of Youngstown’s top producers during the regular season.

Youngstown forward Shane Lachance tips a shot in front of Matej Marinov during Game 3 of the Clark Cup Finals at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio. Lachance finished the regular season with 33 goals, which ranked second on Youngstown’s roster and 54 points, which ranked third. His 15 power-play goals were also second in the USHL. Lachance added another six points (3-3-6) over nine playoff games. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

The Andover, Massachusetts, native enjoyed a solid rookie season last year and the Phantoms finished fourth in the Eastern Conference. However, Youngstown was swept at home in the first round by Madison.

Although Lachance wasn't in Youngstown yet, the Phantoms were the league’s worst team just one year prior too with a 12-30-5-2 record in 2020-21 — making this season’s success even more impressive.

The Youngstown Phantoms are Clark Cup champs for the first time in franchise history. Contributed / Youngstown Phantoms, Scott Galvin

Make no mistake, there was some unknown what this season would look like, especially under a new head coach and with some of the other changes around the organization.

But those who returned — such as Lachance — took a step and played an integral role both on and off the ice.

“It’s crazy how different this year has felt and you’ve got to give Coach Ward a lot of the credit,” Lachance said. “Winning a Clark Cup as a first-year head coach really speaks for itself and everyone has bought into what Coach Ward has to say. Because he’s a hell of a motivator.

“He’s a great coach and we trust him, so my job as a captain is to just relay that message and it’s easy when everyone trusts him and our entire staff as much as they do.”

Youngstown's Shane Lachance pictured before Game 3 of the Clark Cup Finals at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio. Lachance is the first captain to ever lead the Phantoms to a Clark Cup. “There were some ups and downs throughout the season but I’m proud of the way this group has stuck together and I couldn’t have imagined a better way to go out," he said. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Ward said he and his staff changed everything this season from practice to workouts, and even their daily schedule.

He credits the hard work and focus of this year's group, along with the belief factor — which starts with the leadership.

“Shane has been such a good leader for this group and I knew within two seconds of talking to him back in Boston that he was our captain,” Ward said. “He’s an unbelievable person, unbelievable player and unbelievable leader. When I needed him to get on my side and ride guys he did it and he’s honestly been just an extension of our coaching staff.

“His teammates respect him and that kid has a bright future ahead of him. He deserves every second of this.”

“Our captains have been unbelievable all season," added linemate William Whitelaw. "All of the guys who came back this season were 100% bought in and everything we did was all aimed at winning a Clark Cup. Shane is a big part of that and he's a great leader and a great person to play with."

As Friday's celebration carried deep into the night, it was impossible to wipe the smiles off the faces of Lachance, his teammates and Phantom fans. Youngstown turned out in droves too as 5,624 fans packed the Covelli Centre to witness the series-clinching win.

Lachance played 128 total games in a Phantom sweater over the last two years but nothing comes close to Friday night. And the BU commit will forever be remembered as a member of the first championship team in franchise history.

It's quite the way to go out.

“I’ve seen this place grow so much over my two years here and it’s become more of a hockey city,” Lachance said. “I think the future is bright here and I’m gonna miss this place so much. I loved my time here and this place is always going to hold a special place in my heart for sure.”