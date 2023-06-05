Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Youngstown adds forwards Michael Burchill and Nathan Lewis to gear up for title defense

Youngstown bolsters its 2023-24 roster by acquiring a pair of experienced forwards from Dubuque and Madison

DSC02339.JPG
Dubuque forward Michael Burchill pictured against the Des Moines Buccaneers at the 2022 USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh. Burchill had 38 points in 61 games this season, which was tied for fourth on the Dubuque roster.
Kirsten Krull / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 3:41 PM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Youngstown Phantoms are just 17 days removed from winning their first Clark Cup in franchise history and they are wasting little time gearing up for their title defense quest.

The Phantoms announced a pair of interesting moves Monday morning, acquiring forward Michael Burchill from Dubuque and forward Nathan Lewis from Madison.

Phantoms add experienced winger from Dubuque

Burchill finished the season tied for fourth on Dubuque’s roster with 38 points (13-25-38). The 5-foot-10, 165-pound forward brings a lot of USHL experience to northeast Ohio as he’s played 119 total games with the Fighting Saints over the last two seasons.

Burchill, who hails from Mundelein, Illinois, has 24 goals and 57 points in 114 career regular-season games. The Michigan commit also skated in five playoff games with the Fighting Saints this season and had one assist.

"Michael Burchill is one of the smartest players in the USHL,” head coach Ryan Ward said in a statement. “His brain and vision are going to be a perfect fit in a Phantoms jersey. Mikey is a winner; he wants to be challenged and pushed every day. That is exactly what we want here in Youngstown. We couldn't be happier to add Burchy to the Phantoms family."

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are elated to have Michael Burchill in a Phantoms uniform,” added Youngstown GM’s Jason Deskins and Ryan Kosecki. “Michael is one of the leading returning scorers in the USHL and has gained loads of experience in his time in the league. Michael can fly, has great lateral mobility, and is going to be a prolific scorer for us.

“Michael is a rare commodity in this league as it is hard to find players of his ability in the off-season. Michael gives us another elite player with playoff experience that will bolster our forward group as we continue to build toward another Clark Cup in Youngstown."

Youngstown received Burchill and a 2024 Phase I fifth-round pick in the deal while the Phantoms sent future considerations and four picks the other way — 2024 Phase I second-round, 2024 Phase II second-round, 2025 Phase I second-round, 2025 Phase II fourth-round.

Phantoms add Madison’s leading scorer to bolster 2023-24 roster

Speaking of experience, that’s exactly what Lewis brings to the table. The UMass commit played in all 62 games for the Capitols this season and led Madison with 39 points.

Despite Madison’s struggles and last-place finish, Lewis still turned in a productive season individually and his 11 goals and 39 points were both career highs. Lewis has played in 107 career USHL games — including two playoff games. All of which have come with the Capitols.

“I've had the first-hand opportunity to witness the impact that Nathan Lewis brings to a game,” Ward said. “He is someone that is extremely hard to play against, he is a matchup nightmare due to his size, skill, and hockey IQ. Every time he touches the ice, good things happen.

“Whether it's making a play with the puck, finishing a check, or scoring a goal, he is dangerous. The most exciting part is his competitiveness as he plays to the Phantoms identity. The fans in Youngstown are going to love seeing Nathan Lewis in the Phantom black, purple and orange.”

“First and foremost, we would like to welcome Nathan to Youngstown,” Deskins and Kosecki said. “To acquire a player of his ability is exciting for our program, our fans, and our community. I have known Nathan for several years and have had the opportunity to watch him grow as a player.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nathan is a "Swiss Army knife.” He can score, pass, play on the power play, and kill penalties. Nathan is a game changer for us that we fully expect to fill the large void left with Shane Lachance's departure for Boston University. We couldn't be happier to bring Nathan to the Phantoms and are anxious to see him with the Phantoms logo on during our quest for another Clark Cup."

The 6-foot-6, 209-pound forward turns 19 in July and will give Youngstown another experienced option up front. Along with a physical presence.

Lewis and a seventh-round pick in the 2024 Phase I draft head to Youngstown while Madison receives three picks — 2024 Phase I third-round, 2024 Phase II second-round and a 2025 phase II third-round.

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
Green Bay 1.jpg
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Green Bay Gamblers
Green Bay made its first playoff appearance since 2018 with a roster that featured just one returning player and a first-year head coach. Now the Gamblers are set up for success in 2023-24
June 05, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Tanner Adams Tri-City Storm.JPG
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown No. 22: Tanner Adams, F, Tri-City
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 04, 2023 03:43 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
20221230_Fargo Force vs. Des Moines Buccaneers_106.jpg
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Fargo Force
Despite falling in the Clark Cup Final, it was an incredible season for the Fargo Force. From winning the Anderson Cup to a slew of individual awards, the 2022-23 season was an "incredible ride"
June 04, 2023 01:44 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
IMG_7680.JPG
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown No. 23: Green Bay Forward Mikey DeAngelo
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 03, 2023 12:24 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Ryan St. Louis Dubuque.JPEG
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Dubuque Fighting Saints
Despite playing their first eight games on the road and adjusting to a young roster and a new head coach, the Fighting Saints extended their playoff streak to a league-best 12 consecutive seasons
June 02, 2023 08:30 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Michael Hagens 1.jpg
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown; No. 24: Michael Hagens, D, Chicago
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 02, 2023 06:50 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Chase Cheslock Omaha Lancers.JPG
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown; No. 25: Chase Cheslock, D, Omaha
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 01, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Des Moines Goal at Omaha.JPG
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Des Moines Buccaneers
After finishing at the bottom of the USHL in 2021-22, the Des Moines Buccaneers achieved their preseason goal and made the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season
June 01, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSCF0373.JPG
USHL
Here’s the 24 USHL players heading to Buffalo for the NHL Draft Combine
Thirteen NTDP players and 11 other USHL players will participate in next week's combine ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft
June 01, 2023 01:07 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSC09498.jpg
USHL
Fargo Force name Brett Skinner as its ninth head coach in franchise history
Brett Skinner becomes Fargo's fifth head coach since the 2018-19 season after leading the NAHL's Minnesota Wilderness to the Robertson Cup Championship
May 31, 2023 12:26 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Phantoms complete draft trade with Madison

Along with the Lewis deal Monday morning, Youngstown also completed another trade with Madison last week, which stems from the USHL Draft. Youngstown acquired Madison’s Phase II first overall pick last month — which ultimately became forward Charlie Cerrato — for future considerations.

That deal is now complete as Youngstown sent James Fisher, Blake Bechen and Jake Rozzi to Madison. Rozzi had 18 goals and 47 points in 61 regular-season games for Youngstown while Fisher — a Columbus draft pick — and Bechen played 42 and 36 games respectively.

However, Bechen played just once after March 17 and Fisher played in just three games over the final month of the regular season. Neither appeared in the playoffs but Rozzi played in eight of Youngstown’s nine playoff games, including all three in the Clark Cup Final.

Rozzi also gives the Capitols a lot of USHL experience as he spent part of the 2020-21 and the entire 2021-22 season with the Waterloo Black Hawks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
Macklin Celebrini Chicago.jpg
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Chicago Steel
The Steel finished atop the East with 83 points and made the playoffs for a seventh straight season. Chicago's lineup featured six of the USHL's top 12 point producers, including Macklin Celebrini
May 31, 2023 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSC00371.jpg
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
From a pair of First-Team All-USHL picks to several stellar individual seasons, and the first playoff series win since 2018-19, the RoughRiders have a lot of positives to take from the 2022-23 season
May 30, 2023 12:42 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Force banners.jpg
USHL
Speculating who could be the next head coach of the Fargo Force
With Nick Oliver heading to Wisconsin, the Fargo Force are looking for their fifth head coach since the 2018-19 season. Here's a look at some potential names that could fill the vacancy
May 26, 2023 03:28 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Jacob Fowler celebration.JPG
USHL
Jacob Fowler, Cole Knuble earn top USA Hockey awards
Fowler was named Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year by USA Hockey while Knuble picked up the Dave Tyler Junior Player of the Year award.
May 25, 2023 04:08 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT