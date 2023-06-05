Youngstown adds forwards Michael Burchill and Nathan Lewis to gear up for title defense

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Youngstown Phantoms are just 17 days removed from winning their first Clark Cup in franchise history and they are wasting little time gearing up for their title defense quest.

The Phantoms announced a pair of interesting moves Monday morning, acquiring forward Michael Burchill from Dubuque and forward Nathan Lewis from Madison.

Phantoms add experienced winger from Dubuque

Burchill finished the season tied for fourth on Dubuque’s roster with 38 points (13-25-38). The 5-foot-10, 165-pound forward brings a lot of USHL experience to northeast Ohio as he’s played 119 total games with the Fighting Saints over the last two seasons.

Burchill, who hails from Mundelein, Illinois, has 24 goals and 57 points in 114 career regular-season games. The Michigan commit also skated in five playoff games with the Fighting Saints this season and had one assist.

"Michael Burchill is one of the smartest players in the USHL,” head coach Ryan Ward said in a statement. “His brain and vision are going to be a perfect fit in a Phantoms jersey. Mikey is a winner; he wants to be challenged and pushed every day. That is exactly what we want here in Youngstown. We couldn't be happier to add Burchy to the Phantoms family."

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are elated to have Michael Burchill in a Phantoms uniform,” added Youngstown GM’s Jason Deskins and Ryan Kosecki. “Michael is one of the leading returning scorers in the USHL and has gained loads of experience in his time in the league. Michael can fly, has great lateral mobility, and is going to be a prolific scorer for us.

“Michael is a rare commodity in this league as it is hard to find players of his ability in the off-season. Michael gives us another elite player with playoff experience that will bolster our forward group as we continue to build toward another Clark Cup in Youngstown."

The Youngstown Phantoms are proud to announce the acquisition of skilled forward, Michael Burchill from the Dubuque Fighting Saints. In the deal, the Phantoms also acquired a 2024 Phase I Draft 5th round pick in exchange for a 2024 Phase I 2nd, 2024 Phase II 2nd, 2025 Phase I… pic.twitter.com/iaivodalEg — Youngstown Phantoms (@YtownPhantoms) June 5, 2023

Youngstown received Burchill and a 2024 Phase I fifth-round pick in the deal while the Phantoms sent future considerations and four picks the other way — 2024 Phase I second-round, 2024 Phase II second-round, 2025 Phase I second-round, 2025 Phase II fourth-round.

Phantoms add Madison’s leading scorer to bolster 2023-24 roster

Speaking of experience, that’s exactly what Lewis brings to the table. The UMass commit played in all 62 games for the Capitols this season and led Madison with 39 points.

Despite Madison’s struggles and last-place finish, Lewis still turned in a productive season individually and his 11 goals and 39 points were both career highs. Lewis has played in 107 career USHL games — including two playoff games. All of which have come with the Capitols.

“I've had the first-hand opportunity to witness the impact that Nathan Lewis brings to a game,” Ward said. “He is someone that is extremely hard to play against, he is a matchup nightmare due to his size, skill, and hockey IQ. Every time he touches the ice, good things happen.

“Whether it's making a play with the puck, finishing a check, or scoring a goal, he is dangerous. The most exciting part is his competitiveness as he plays to the Phantoms identity. The fans in Youngstown are going to love seeing Nathan Lewis in the Phantom black, purple and orange.”

The Youngstown Phantoms have acquired USHL veteran, Nathan Lewis from the Madison Capitols. In the deal, the Phantoms also acquired a 2024 Phase I 7th round draft pick in exchange for a 2024 Phase I 3rd, a 2024 Phase II 2nd, and a 2025 Phase II 3rd round draft pick. pic.twitter.com/ZIusfjrW32 — Youngstown Phantoms (@YtownPhantoms) June 5, 2023

“First and foremost, we would like to welcome Nathan to Youngstown,” Deskins and Kosecki said. “To acquire a player of his ability is exciting for our program, our fans, and our community. I have known Nathan for several years and have had the opportunity to watch him grow as a player.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nathan is a "Swiss Army knife.” He can score, pass, play on the power play, and kill penalties. Nathan is a game changer for us that we fully expect to fill the large void left with Shane Lachance's departure for Boston University. We couldn't be happier to bring Nathan to the Phantoms and are anxious to see him with the Phantoms logo on during our quest for another Clark Cup."

The 6-foot-6, 209-pound forward turns 19 in July and will give Youngstown another experienced option up front. Along with a physical presence.

Lewis and a seventh-round pick in the 2024 Phase I draft head to Youngstown while Madison receives three picks — 2024 Phase I third-round, 2024 Phase II second-round and a 2025 phase II third-round.

Phantoms complete draft trade with Madison

Along with the Lewis deal Monday morning, Youngstown also completed another trade with Madison last week, which stems from the USHL Draft. Youngstown acquired Madison’s Phase II first overall pick last month — which ultimately became forward Charlie Cerrato — for future considerations.

That deal is now complete as Youngstown sent James Fisher, Blake Bechen and Jake Rozzi to Madison. Rozzi had 18 goals and 47 points in 61 regular-season games for Youngstown while Fisher — a Columbus draft pick — and Bechen played 42 and 36 games respectively.

However, Bechen played just once after March 17 and Fisher played in just three games over the final month of the regular season. Neither appeared in the playoffs but Rozzi played in eight of Youngstown’s nine playoff games, including all three in the Clark Cup Final.

We'd like to thank #19 James Fisher, #20 Blake Bechen, and #42 Jake Rozzi for their hard work and dedication in helping us become Clark Cup Champions.



We have completed our draft trade with Madison Captiols, acquiring the first overall pick for the 2023 Phase II Draft in… pic.twitter.com/69Wva4XLhP — Youngstown Phantoms (@YtownPhantoms) June 1, 2023

Rozzi also gives the Capitols a lot of USHL experience as he spent part of the 2020-21 and the entire 2021-22 season with the Waterloo Black Hawks.