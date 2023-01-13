SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Junior and Prospects | USHL
Wisconsin-bound Quinn Finley dealt to Chicago Steel as Madison acquires Jack Brandt

Finley, drafted by the New York Islanders in the NHL Draft, has has four points (2-2-5) over his last five games and 27 (10-17-27) on the season.

Finley.jpg
Team USA's Quinn Finley skates by the bench after a goal against Canada East during the World Junior A Challenge on Dec. 14, 2022 at the Cornwall Civic Complex in Cornwall, Ontario.
Contributed / Valerie Wutti
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
January 13, 2023 11:43 AM
CHICAGO — The Chicago Steel already have four of the USHL’s top-five point producers and three of the top-four goal scorers. As if that lineup wasn’t potent enough, the Steel have added another talented forward to the mix in Quinn Finley .

Finley was acquired Friday morning via a trade that sent Jack Brandt , a pair of 2023 Phase II draft picks and future considerations back to Madison.

A third-round pick (78th overall) of the New York Islanders last summer, Finley has four points (2-2-5) over his last five games and 27 (10-17-27) on the season.

The Wisconsin commit also racked up six points in six games for Team USA at the World Junior A Challenge. Team USA won its first title since 2018 at the event.

Quinn Finley TRL PP CMS.jpg
However, the regular season hasn’t been as kind. Madison is 1-8-1-0 in its last 10 and the Capitols own the USHL’s worst record at 7-21-1-1. On the flip side, Chicago leads the USHL with 20 wins and sits atop the Eastern Conference with 42 points. Perhaps a change of scenery will benefit the 6-foot, 178-pound winger.

Finley has some familiarity with Chicago as well. He played 39 games for the Steel during the pandemic-altered 2019-20 season. Chicago won the Clark Cup that year and Finley followed it up with a return to the Clark Cup Final last season with Madison. He’ll look to make a third consecutive trip this spring.

Chicago will play at Madison tonight (Friday) and Finley is expected to play against his now-former squad. Madison will visit Chicago on Saturday as well. Both games are set for 7:05 p.m. faceoffs.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
