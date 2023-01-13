Wisconsin-bound Quinn Finley dealt to Chicago Steel as Madison acquires Jack Brandt

CHICAGO — The Chicago Steel already have four of the USHL’s top-five point producers and three of the top-four goal scorers. As if that lineup wasn’t potent enough, the Steel have added another talented forward to the mix in Quinn Finley .

Finley was acquired Friday morning via a trade that sent Jack Brandt , a pair of 2023 Phase II draft picks and future considerations back to Madison.

A third-round pick (78th overall) of the New York Islanders last summer, Finley has four points (2-2-5) over his last five games and 27 (10-17-27) on the season.

With the 78th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the New York Islanders select Capitols player Quinn Finley! Congrats Quinn! #GoCapsGo #nhldraft pic.twitter.com/YkBvq2eJ4A — Madison Capitols (@MadCapsHockey) July 8, 2022

The Wisconsin commit also racked up six points in six games for Team USA at the World Junior A Challenge. Team USA won its first title since 2018 at the event.

However, the regular season hasn’t been as kind. Madison is 1-8-1-0 in its last 10 and the Capitols own the USHL’s worst record at 7-21-1-1. On the flip side, Chicago leads the USHL with 20 wins and sits atop the Eastern Conference with 42 points. Perhaps a change of scenery will benefit the 6-foot, 178-pound winger.

Finley has some familiarity with Chicago as well. He played 39 games for the Steel during the pandemic-altered 2019-20 season. Chicago won the Clark Cup that year and Finley followed it up with a return to the Clark Cup Final last season with Madison. He’ll look to make a third consecutive trip this spring.

Chicago will play at Madison tonight (Friday) and Finley is expected to play against his now-former squad. Madison will visit Chicago on Saturday as well. Both games are set for 7:05 p.m. faceoffs.