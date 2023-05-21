William Whitelaw caps off rookie season with a Clark Cup and a ‘lifetime of memories’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — William Whitelaw was on cloud nine Friday night after helping the Youngstown Phantoms capture the organization’s first Clark Cup.

From the onslaught of photos with teammates, family and fans to the autograph requests and the locker room celebration, Whitelaw soaked it all in with a smile from ear to ear and a piece of the net dangling out of his hat.

“This is exactly what we live for as hockey players,” Whitelaw told The Rink Live. “We practice for these moments, we play for these moments and when you think about all of the hard work you put in over the course of the season and the days when it’s tough going to the rink, it’s so rewarding.

“This has been such an unreal group of guys and we’re happy to win Youngstown’s first Clark Cup.”

It was a stellar first full season in northeast Ohio for Whitelaw, who racked up 36 goals — which broke Youngstown’s single-season rookie record — and 61 points during the regular season and was a All-USHL Rookie Second Team selection.

Had it not been for Macklin Celebrini’s incredible season, Whitelaw would’ve likely been one of the favorites for the USHL Rookie of the Year Award.

After averaging nearly a point-per-game in the regular season, the Shattuck St. Mary’s product had another five goals and nine points during the playoffs, including two goals in the Game 1 win in Fargo.

William Whitelaw and Andon Cerbone helped lead the Youngstown Phantoms to their first Clark Cup. Youngstown won eight of its nine playoff games and the two forwards had nine points each. “Honestly, we had a hard draw in the playoffs,” Whitelaw said. “Cedar Rapids is no slouch — they’re hard to play against and every night they brought their best. Then Chicago has a lot of talent and is one of our conference rivals, so those were two huge wins. And then being able to win this against Fargo, there’s no better way to end it.” Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Whitelaw played 11 games with the Phantoms at the end of last season, including both playoff games as Youngstown was swept by Madison in the first round. But the feeling was different this time around.

“Our coaching staff, our ownership group and every single guy in that locker room has been so committed since we all got back here in September,” Whitelaw said. “I was able to get my feet wet a little bit, which helped, but I think this season just had a completely different vibe.

“We loved playing together and this group wanted to do something special and win a Clark Cup. I know for me personally, everyone here has pushed me to get better and there are so many good resources here. And I think that’s the same for everyone and that’s why we won.”

The smooth-skating, right-shot winger was one of five Youngstown forwards to surpass the 40-point mark. Jacob Fowler starred between the pipes at the other end and the Phantoms’ team defensive play was among the league’s best.

Youngstown (38-19-4-1) finished second in the Eastern Conference with 81 points and the Phantoms were arguably the league’s most consistent team throughout the second half.

The Youngstown Phantoms are Clark Cup champs for the first time in franchise history. Contributed / Youngstown Phantoms, Scott Galvin

Youngstown got hot at the right time too, winning eight of their nine playoff games, including a sweep of Fargo in the finals.

However, it wasn’t all rainbows and sunshine along the way. Youngstown started the season 2-6 with one of the USHL’s youngest rosters, adjusted to a first-year head coach and had to overcome their share of bumps in the road throughout the season.

“We had a lot of ups and downs and I’m just proud of the perseverance of this group,” Whitelaw said. “We started slow and were struggling to just get to .500 at one point. But we knew we had a special group and once we got rolling we felt we were a hard team to play against.

“So the way we preserved through both the highs and lows, I think that takes a special group to do it and there’s something to learn from that. We never gave up and knowing what all we’ve been through as a group and to still win the Clark Cup, that’s an unbelievable feeling.”

“These guys deserve it,” added Youngstown head coach Ryan Ward. “It’s a group of kids that comes to the rink every day and have fun and work their tails off. They’re the most deserving group of kids I’ve ever been around and the best staff in the world.”

William Whitelaw fires a shot at Fargo goaltender Matej Marinov during Game 3 of the Clark Cup Finals at the Covelli Centre. Whitelaw averaged just shy of a point per game (0.98) and played in all 62 regular-season games. The rookie forward followed it up with nine points over nine playoff games. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Although he’ll try to soak in the moment and celebrate with his teammates over the coming days, Whitelaw knows the month ahead is going to be a whirlwind.

The Wisconsin commit is one of the USHL’s top draft prospects and will likely hear his name called relatively early in Nashville. Central Scouting ranked Whitelaw as the 42nd-best North American skater in their final draft rankings and multiple draft boards have the 5-foot-9, 172-pound forward ticketed for the second round.

William Whitelaw looks to make a play during the BioSteel All-American Game Jan. 16, 2023 in Plymouth, Mich. Whitelaw was the USHL's highest non-NTDP player in Central Scouting's final draft rankings as the Rosemount, Minn. native came in at No. 42. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Whitelaw has shown first-round potential for much of the season too and he likely won’t be alone in Nashville as Fowler, Andrew Strathmann and Martin Misiak are also expected to hear their names called in the first few rounds.

Whitelaw also has a decision to make on where he’ll play next season. Whether that means a return to Youngstown — although that's unlikely — heading to school at Wisconsin or exploring what other options he might have.

No matter where he finds himself in the future though, Whitelaw will forever be remembered in Youngstown as a member of the first championship team in franchise history.

It’s a team and a season he won’t ever forget either.

“We had such a special bond this season and I’ve loved coming to the rink and battling with these guys,” he said. “That’s what the legacy of this group will always be remembered for here in Youngstown and I’ve formed a lifetime of memories this season.

“Youngstown welcomed me here with open hands and for everyone to give us the support they did was unbelievable. I couldn’t have asked for a better place to play and it was unbelievable playing here.”