Will Felicio looks to cap off busy summer with a spot at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Will Felicio is one of 38 players competing for a spot on the USA Under-18 Select Team this weekend in Plymouth. However, few in the camp had as good of a 2022-23 season as the left-shot defenseman.

Felicio was an All-USHL Rookie First Team selection and the Holden, Mass. native put up 28 points in 55 games — the most by a 16-year-old defenseman in league history.

While he’s hoping to follow that up with another strong season this winter, his immediate focus is on making a strong impression this weekend.

“It’s an awesome opportunity to be selected for (the camp) and I’m really thankful to be here,” Felicio told The Rink Live Friday afternoon. “The first day was long, lots of meetings and you get on the ice for practice, but I think everyone is eager to be here and excited for the opportunity.”

Will Felicio is one of 38 players and one of 14 defensemen competing this weekend for a spot on Team USA for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. “There are a little bit of nerves but I think once you get on the ice everything goes away," Felicio told The Rink Live. "Once you get out there you’re just playing hockey.” Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Friday afternoon's practice lasted nearly two hours as the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp got underway inside USA Hockey Arena.

The camp includes another practice and scrimmage on both Saturday and Sunday before the final team is announced Monday morning. This year's Hlinka Gretzky Cup runs August 1-6 and will be played in Breclav, Czechia and Trencin, Slovakia.

Felicio hopes to hear his name called on Monday and represent Team USA next month before shifting his focus back to Madison, as the USHL season gets underway in roughly two months in Pittsburgh.

Despite Madison’s struggles as a team last season and last-place finish, Felicio was still one of the league’s best rookie blue liners. However, he said Friday he'd trade that individual success for team success in a heartbeat.

A lot has changed for the Capitols too as Madison hired a new head coach, has made several trades and put together one of the league’s best draft classes.

“It was a rough season for everyone and our focus this year is just on winning,” he said. “We’ve just got to keep working hard and play as a team but I think we started to build some momentum (at the end of the season).

"I know our new coach (Andy Brandt) did a great job at Wisconsin and we’re pumped to have Tom (Gilbert) and Dom (Zombo) back, so I think there’s a lot of trust there. We’ve got a lot of talented players coming too so we’re focused on winning.”

Felicio will be playing with a new logo by his name on Madison’s line chart too as he committed to Denver last month.

“I fell in love with the school and the coaching staff out there right away,” Felicio said of his commitment. “When I went on my visit they did everything perfect and it’s a great spot to play and they have a proven track record of winning.

“They’ve shown they can develop under-sized defensemen and can help them get to the NHL too, which really stuck out to me. So I think it was a no-brainer and I’m looking forward to it.”

Will Felicio was named a USHL All-Rookie First Team selection after racking up 28 points (4-24-28) in 55 games this season for the Madison Capitols. Felicio recorded the most points (28) by a 16-year-old defenseman in USHL history. “I’d like to say I’m an all-around defenseman,” Felicio told The Rink Live. “I like the puck on my stick, I like to skate it, I like to join the rush and I like to score. But I also feel I can shut down plays in my own zone and win puck battles too." Contributed / Madison Capitols

That commitment has been just one part of a busy summer though. Felicio said it himself, but at 5-foot-10 and just over 160 pounds, he’s relatively under-sized on the blue line. He’s tried to focus on his strength and adding muscle this summer, along with continuing to improve the defensive side of his game — something he believes will show this winter.

Felicio impressed throughout Friday’s drills and while he knows there’s a lot of talent and competition in Plymouth this weekend, the thought of representing his country is the only motivation he needs.

He’d like to be busy in early August too.

“It would be such an honor,” Felicio said of potentially making the team. “As a kid you always watch the World Juniors and olympics and everything, and you always want to wear that USA on your chest. So it would be a huge blessing to wear it and I’d be super thankful to be on this team."