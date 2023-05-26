Who could be the next head coach of the Fargo Force?

FARGO — Nick Oliver is out in Fargo and the Force have started their search for their next head coach. Whoever takes over the reins will be Fargo’s fifth coach since the 2018-19 season, following Cary Eades (2018-19), Pierre-Paul Lamoureux (2019-21), Scott Langer (2021-22) and Oliver (2022-23).

Although nothing has been confirmed on the interest level or chances one of the names listed below is hired, here are some potential candidates to fill Fargo’s vacancy.

Corey Leivermann

Leivermann has experience coaching at the USHL level as he spent most of this past season as Madison’s head coach and general manager. However, the Mankato, Minnesota, native was fired after compiling an 11-34-2-1 record through 48 games.

At the same time, Leivermann has had success at the USHL level and played a key role in Madison’s 2021-22 team that reached the Clark Cup Final. Leivermann was the associate head coach for that group and also spent three seasons with the NAHL’s Janesville Jets before heading to Madison.

Leivermann spent two seasons playing for the Force and was Fargo’s captain during the 2009-10 season. He scored 20 goals and racked up 55 points before going on to play at Minnesota State. Perhaps his career could come full circle and bring him back to Fargo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colten St. Clair

St. Clair, 30, has spent the past four years in the USHL and is currently the associate head coach for the Sioux City Musketeers. The former North Dakota forward is considered one of the brightest young coaches in the league.

Sioux City head coach Jason Kersner, right, converses with assistant coach Colten St. Clair behind the bench in Fargo on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Rob Beer / The Rink Live

St. Clair was the associate head coach for Sioux City’s Clark Cup-winning team in 2022 and added assistant general manager to his title this past season. Before playing in Grand Forks, St. Clair wore a Force sweater for three seasons (2008-2011) and has familiarity with the area and the organization.

Whether that’s with the Force next season or somewhere else later on, St. Clair looks destined for a head coaching gig.

Fargo Force assistant head coach Chad Demers holds the Anderson Cup after a win April 21, 2023 against Sioux Falls at Scheels Arena in Fargo. Rob Beer / The Rink Live

Chad Demers

Demers returned to Fargo this season after spending one season at Air Force – his alma mater – as the director of hockey operations. He was previously an assistant and associate head coach for the Force from 2019-21 and spent three seasons (2008-2011) playing in Fargo too, including his final season as Fargo’s captain.

Demers has known the organization like the back of his hand over the years and was a key part of Fargo's Anderson Cup this past season. But the question is whether he’d even want to be the man in charge.

Ryan LaDouceur

Another former Force player, LaDouceur played 43 games in Fargo during the 2008-09 season and was teammates with Lievermann. A Grand Forks native, LaDouceur is currently right up the road at North Dakota, where he’s been since the 2013-14 season – both as a student manager and player personnel coordinator.

Although LaDouceur might not have the longest track record behind the bench, he’s still just 33 and could be an intriguing outside the box option right in Fargo’s backyard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Byron Pool

Pool spent seven seasons (2010-2017) with the Force as an assistant and associate head coach. He's currently the associate head coach at Northern Michigan — where he just completed his sixth season.

He's never been a head coach, however, and perhaps a return to Fargo could give him that opportunity.

Chad Kolarik

Kolarik got his coaching career started last season with the Waterloo Black Hawks and impressed enough to land a job at the NTDP. The former Michigan standout and NHL winger is just two years into his coaching career and is still relatively young at 37.

He’s also seen the gold standard of development in Plymouth this season and spent time working with phenoms such as Will Smith, Gabe Perreault, Ryan Leonard and Oliver Moore this season with the U18 team.

The #NTDP has hired Chad Kolarik and Matt Gilroy as assistant coaches! 👏



Congrats and welcome aboard! — USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) June 15, 2022

Unlike several of the names on this list, Kolarik lacks ties to the Fargo area. But if the Force want a up-and-coming coach with familiarity to junior hockey and specifically the USHL, Kolarik could be an intriguing candidate.

Cody Chupp

One of the more intriguing names on this last, Chupp sent this past season working as an assistant at Minnesota Duluth. However, he's no stranger to the USHL.

Chupp spent three seasons (2014-2017) as an assistant with the Green Bay Gamblers, three years as the head coach of the Lincoln Stars (2017-2020) and two years (2020-22) as an assistant with the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota Duluth head coach Scott Sandelin talks to his players near assistant coach Cody Chupp on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Mankato. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Although Chupp made the jump to the college game with the Bulldogs, perhaps the Fargo job and a head coaching title could be appealing.

Garrett Roth

The NAHL Coach of the Year might warrant a look after guiding the Oklahoma Warriors to the NAHL's regular-season title and a Robertson Cup.

Roth and the Warriors finished the regular season with a dominant 44-14-1-1 record and led the league in nearly every statistical category. He's been coaching at the NAHL level since 2010 and in his three years leading the bench, Roth has had ample success at the NAHL level. He's a Bemidji State alum too.

Oklahoma Warriors coach Garrett Roth speaks to the media Friday, May. 19, 2023, after a matchup at the Robertson Cup Championship against Minnesota in Blaine, Minn. Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

Brett Skinner

Skinner is a week removed from an appearance in the NAHL Robertson Cup Championship with the Minnesota Wilderness. The former NHL defenseman spent the previous five seasons working as an assistant coach for the Sioux Falls Stampede and he knows what coaching in the USHL entails.

NAHL Minnesota Wilderness head back to Robertson Cup and a first-year head coach leads the way The Wilderness are the only team in Blaine that has previously won a Robertson Cup. After a successful regular season and a 6-0-1 start to the playoffs, Minnesota will now try to add a second title

However, after spending five years as an assistant, Skinner made the move to Cloquet to be the man in charge. He’s hit the ground running too as the Wilderness compiled a 35-18-3-4 regular-season record and were one of the NAHL’s most consistent teams in his first season leading the bench.

If Skinner wants to continue moving up the coaching ranks, a return to the USHL could be beneficial and perhaps the Fargo job would be appealing.

Minnesota Wilderness coach Brent Skinner talks to the media Friday, May. 19, 2023, after a matchup at the Robertson Cup Championship in Blaine, Minn. Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

ADVERTISEMENT

Rob Rassey

Although it’s highly unlikely Rassey leaves Michigan, he has spent time in the USHL before and could view the job in Fargo as a potential opportunity to earn a head coaching gig at the Division I level.

Rassey was brought in as the head coach / general manager of the Omaha Lancers towards the end of the 2021-22 season and led Omaha to its first playoff appearance since 2010. He was then named the head coach of the Sioux Falls Stampede last July.

However, Rassey never coached a game in Sioux Falls and accepted an assistant coaching position at Michigan just weeks later.

It’s extremely hard to imagine Rassey leaving Brandon Naurato’s program and making another job change. Especially considering the Wolverines just reached the Frozen Four. But Rassey’s previous USHL resume makes him an interesting name to consider.