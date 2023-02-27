What to expect on the USHL's trade deadline day

It’s Feb. 27 and the USHL Trade Deadline has arrived. Teams have until 6 p.m. CST to complete trades and bolster their rosters heading into the stretch run.

Here’s what you need to know heading into Monday’s deadline.

How to follow

The Rink Live will provide updates and analysis as trades come in throughout the day.

Who’s off the board?

The USHL has already seen its share of movement leading up to the deadline, especially in the Western Conference.

Here's a look back at some of the biggest moves.

Storm bulk up for stretch run

Tri-City has added four key pieces to its roster over the past month. Goaltenders Patriks Berzins and Cameron Korpi, along with forwards Alex Bump and Jake Richard.

Bump and Richard have made an immediate impact as both slotted into Tri-City’s top six. Bump and Richard were Omaha and Muskegon’s leading scorers at the time of the trades with 26 and 35 points, respectively.

Richard has four goals over his last five games. Bump is currently dealing with an injury but is expected back within the next few weeks.

Berzins and Corpi have been welcomed additions between the pipes too as Tri-City’s goaltending was a question mark throughout the first half. A pair of NAHL acquisitions, Korpi is 8-2-2-0 with a .920 save percentage while Berzins is 4-1-0-0 with a .910 save percentage.

Tri-City is currently riding a four-game win streak and a five-game point streak.

Black Hawks add scoring threat and improve blue line

Waterloo’s first splash came on Jan. 14 as the Black Hawks added forward Miko Matikka from Madison. Matikka’s made an immediate impact with six goals and 10 points in 13 games.

The Arizona pick (2022 third-round, 67th overall) is currently tied for 10th in the USHL with 22 goals.

As for Nate Benoit, the left-shot defenseman brought experience and leadership to Waterloo’s blue line. A veteran of over 100 USHL games, Benoit served as Omaha’s captain and played in nearly every situation with the Lancers.

Finley finding success with Chicago

Matikka wasn’t Madison's only big move in early January as the Capitols also dealt Quinn Finley to Chicago. Finley, a Wisconsin commit, has hit the ground running with his new squad and has been one of the USHL’s most impactful acquisitions.

Finley came to Chicago with 27 points. He’s now at 48 after racking up 21 (8-13-21) in just 16 games with the Steel.

Pair of Lumberjacks finding success in new threads

Muskegon dealt forward Owen Mehlenbacher and defenseman Tyler Dunbar to Fargo and Lincoln respectively on Jan. 31. Dunbar has been a fixture so far in Lincoln’s top-four while Mehlenbacher has provided Fargo another weapon up front.

The 2022 seventh-round pick (Detroit, 201st overall) has eight points (4-4-8) in eight games with the Force and has also been a plus-10.

RoughRiders add Musa and Sharp

Although most of the moves have been in the Western Conference, Cedar Rapids has been busy too. The RoughRiders bolstered their lineup with Madison forward Jack Musa and added Zack Sharp to the blue line last week.

Musa has gotten off to a rather slow start production-wise with two points in seven games. However, the Boston University commit had 33 points in 38 games with Madison and his experience should benefit Mark Carlson’s group down the stretch.

Buyers and sellers?

At this point it’s hard to label many teams as sellers and many of the top teams have already addressed needs.

Madison and Omaha are the only two teams truly out of the playoff race right now but the Lancers (Bump and Benoit) and the Capitols (Finley and Matikka) have already traded away their top guns.

Many assumed Muskegon would fall into the seller category as well after trading away three of its top scorers. However, the Lumberjacks are just five points out of a playoff spot.

The Muskegon Lumberjacks Reshape organization from top to bottom where culture resonates.



Link to full article: https://t.co/Qx3saaZQx6



Who We Are: https://t.co/czSeesYOBS pic.twitter.com/pDcVEcLvqM — Muskegon Lumberjacks (@MuskegonJacks) February 21, 2023

Could Lincoln or Sioux City look to shake things up and make a move to get back on track? Will the Buccaneers or Stampede try to make a playoff push? Or will Dubuque, Green Bay or Youngstown try to make a splash in the East?

Although a lot of moves have already happened, Monday is sure to include some activity.

Why do USHL teams make trades?

It’s a common question… Why do USHL teams make trades?

Although there’s no salary cap or contracts involved in junior hockey, the USHL operates like any other league in a sense. At the end of the day, it’s still a business and the USHL trade deadline serves as a pivotal date in the 62-game season.

Whether it’s a contender looking to bolster its lineup, a struggling team looking to maximize assets and acquire futures (draft picks or future considerations), or a player searching for a change of scenery, there’s a variety of reasons trades happen.

Roster rules

Along with acquiring players at the trade deadline, USHL teams will get a boost in the coming weeks via players from the high school ranks.

Players can join their respective USHL clubs after their season but must already be on their USHL’s team’s roster — for example Waterloo’s Gavyn Thoreson.

A few other roster rules for USHL fans to keep in mind:



Teams may have up to four 2002-born players on a roster.

Teams are limited to four international players on the roster. They may also have two Canadian-born players.

Monday’s trade deadline also applies to players on USHL affiliate lists currently playing in the NAHL.

High school players must also already be on a team’s affiliate list. Affiliate players are selected in the USHL Draft and protected on the 35-man roster.

Key dates