What a USHL tender means and which players are tendered now

It’s one of the most interesting facets of building a USHL roster — tendering players.

Since the league put the rule in place in 2012, tendering allows USHL teams to secure players before the USHL Draft. An organization can tender up to two players each season and forfeit their Phase I first and second-round picks in exchange for the rights to that player.

However, it provides certainty on both ends as the player is taken off the draft board and will be on their respective team’s roster the next season. A total of 88 players were tendered from 2012 through 2022 and another five are currently tendered for next season.

Below you’ll find a year-by-year and team-by-team look at the USHL’s tender history, along with some other fast facts.

*Players marked with an asterisk are currently playing in the USHL*

ADVERTISEMENT

2023 (5)

Cameron Aucoin (Muskegon)

Sascha Boumedienne (Youngstown)

Lev Katzin (Green Bay)

Liam Kilfoil (Dubuque)

Zachary Morin (Youngstown)

***Teams can tender players up until April 29, 2023. The USHL Draft begins on May 2, 2023.

2022 (8)

*Sacha Boisvert (Muskegon)

*Macklin Celebrini (Chicago)

*Trevor Connelly (Tri-City)

*Will Felicio (Madison)

*Michael Hage (Chicago)

*Owen Keefe (Muskegon)

*Keith McInnis (Waterloo)

Matthew Virgilio (Tri-City)

2021 (7)

*Tanner Adams (Tri-City)

Matthew Mania (Fargo)

*Gavin McCarthy (Muskegon)

*Jayden Perron (Chicago)

Carson Rehkopf (Muskegon)

*Andrew Strathmann (Tri-City)

*Tanner Walos (Fargo)

2020 (9)

Vinny Borgesi (Tri-City)

Gavin Brindley (Tri-City)

Adam Fantilli (Chicago)

Michael LaStarza (Waterloo)

*Jake Livanavage (Chicago)

*Owen Mehlenbacher (Muskegon)

Ivan Miroshnichenko (Muskegon)

*Nick Pierre (Sioux City)

*Chase Pietila (Lincoln)

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan freshman forward Adam Fantilli looked for a pass during a 7-3 victory over Penn State at Yost Ice Arena on Friday, January 27, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Fantilli is a Hobey Baker Finalist after scoring 29 goals and 64 points through 35 games this season. Daryl Marshke / UM Photography

2019 (6)

Matthew Argentina (Waterloo)

Davis Burnside (Tri-City)

Davis Codd (Youngstown)

Dylan Gratton (Muskegon)

Cameron McDonald (Sioux Falls)

Ryan Ufko (Chicago)

2018 (11)

Colby Ambrosio (Tri-City)

Andrei Bakanov (Cedar Rapids)

Cameron Berg (Omaha)

Chase Bradley (Omaha)

Alex Gaffney (Muskegon)

Anthony Kehrer (Sioux City)

Isaac Novak (Des Moines)

Ruben Rafkin (Tri-City)

Wyatt Schingoethe (Waterloo)

Patrick Schmiedlin (Des Moines)

Ben Schoen (Youngstown)

'Kind of surreal': Cameron Berg, family reflect on becoming first NHL Draft pick from West Fargo Cameron Berg, taken in the fourth round, No. 125 overall by the New York Islanders in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, is the first West Fargo native to be drafted into the National Hockey League

2017 (2)

Trevor Kuntar (Youngstown)

Robert Mastrosimone (Chicago)

2016 (10)

Max Ellis (Youngstown)

Curtis Hall (Youngstown)

Cal Kiefiuk (Bloomington Thunder, now-defunct)

Christian Krygier (Lincoln)

Jaxon Nelson (Sioux Falls)

Emilio Pettersen (Omaha)

Jack Randl (Omaha)

Sampo Ranta (Sioux City)

Andrei Svechnikov (Muskegon)

T.J. Walsh (Cedar Rapids)

Minnesota Gophers forward Sampo Ranta celebrated his first collegiate goal as Minnesota played to a 1-1 tie with the UMD Bulldogs at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Contributed / University of Minnesota Athletics

2015 (8)

Mikey Anderson (Waterloo)

Joey Keane (Dubuque)

Graham Lillibridge (Muskegon)

Brannon McManus (Omaha)

Baron Thompson (Dubuque)

Eeli Tolvanen (Sioux City)

Jacob Tortora (Youngstown)

Liam Walsh (Cedar Rapids)

ADVERTISEMENT

Feb 7, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Eeli Tolvanen (20) skates with the puck against the New York Islanders during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports

2014 (7)

Hank Crone (Omaha)

Derek Daschke (Cedar Rapids)

Mitch Eliot (Muskegon)

Ty Farmer (Youngstown)

Willie Knierim (Dubuque)

Hugh McGing (Cedar Rapids)

Sam Rossini (Waterloo)

Minnesota Duluth defenseman Derek Daschke (10) prior to the game against Denver at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

2013 (9)

Cam Askew (Indiana Ice, now-defunct)

Christian Cakebread (Fargo)

Tory Dello (Tri-City)

Brent Gates Jr. (Green Bay)

Jake Henderson (Omaha)

Aaron O’Neill (Green Bay)

Ivan Provorov (Cedar Rapids)

Denis Smirnov (Indiana)

Chaz Switzer (Muskegon)

Jan 28, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov (9) warms up before a game against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports James Carey Lauder/USA TODAY Sports

2012 (11)

Chris Birdsall (Cedar Rapids)

Kyle Connor (Youngstown)

Keegan Ford (Dubuque)

Joshua Jacobs (Indiana)

Brendan Lemieux (Green Bay)

Jake Linhart (Green Bay)

Seamus Malone (Dubuque)

Ryan Mantha (Sioux City)

Paul O’Connor (Cedar Rapids)

J.J. Piccinich (Youngstown)

Ryan Tait (Omaha)

Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) scores on Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) in the third period Feb. 16, 2022, at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. James Carey Lauder / USA Today Sports

All-time team-by-team tenders (last year with a tender)

Bloomington: 1 (2016)

Cedar Rapids: 8 (2018)

Chicago: 7 (2022)

Des Moines: 2 (2018)

Dubuque: 6 (2023)

Fargo: 3 (2021)

Green Bay: 5 (2023)

Indiana: 3 (2013)

Lincoln: 2 (2020)

Madison: 1 (2022)

Muskegon: 13 (2023)

Omaha: 8 (2018)

Sioux City: 5 (2020)

Sioux Falls: 2 (2019)

Tri-City: 10 (2022)

Waterloo: 6 (2022)

Youngstown: 11 (2023)

ADVERTISEMENT

Tender fast facts

Most tenders in one season: 11 (2012 & 2018)

Fewest tenders in one season: 2 (2017)

Current team with the most all-time tenders: Muskegon, 13

Current team with the fewest all-time tenders: Madison, 1

Current team with the longest tender drought: Cedar Rapids, Des Moines and Omaha, 2018.

Most recent tender: Cameron Aucoin, Muskegon (March 27, 2023).

Welcome to the Lumberjacks, @0akdog33 !



Breaking news: Muskegon Lumberjacks sign Defenseman, Cameron Aucoin, to a tender agreement!



Read full article here: https://t.co/8t58xszFvR pic.twitter.com/dc47GThEgx — Muskegon Lumberjacks (@MuskegonJacks) March 27, 2023

Tender limit: Teams can tender two players per season.

ADVERTISEMENT

2023 USHL Draft: May 2 (Phase I) and May 3 (Phase II).