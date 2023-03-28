Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

What a USHL tender means and which players are tendered now

Take a year-by-year and team-by-team look at the USHL's tender history and what goes into the tendering process

Macklin Celebrini.jpg
Macklin Celebrini was one of Chicago's two tenders last season, along with forward Michael Hage. Celebrini currently leads the USHL in goals (43) and points (77) through 46 games.
Contributed / Chicago Steel.
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 2:49 PM

It’s one of the most interesting facets of building a USHL roster — tendering players.

Since the league put the rule in place in 2012, tendering allows USHL teams to secure players before the USHL Draft. An organization can tender up to two players each season and forfeit their Phase I first and second-round picks in exchange for the rights to that player.

However, it provides certainty on both ends as the player is taken off the draft board and will be on their respective team’s roster the next season. A total of 88 players were tendered from 2012 through 2022 and another five are currently tendered for next season.

Below you’ll find a year-by-year and team-by-team look at the USHL’s tender history, along with some other fast facts.

*Players marked with an asterisk are currently playing in the USHL*

ADVERTISEMENT

2023 (5)

Cameron Aucoin (Muskegon)
Sascha Boumedienne (Youngstown)
Lev Katzin (Green Bay)
Liam Kilfoil (Dubuque)
Zachary Morin (Youngstown)

***Teams can tender players up until April 29, 2023. The USHL Draft begins on May 2, 2023.

USHL DES MOINES BUCCANEERS.JPG
USHL
USHL Notebook; Dubuque defeats Chicago, Gamblers tender Lev Katzin and trade deadline now in rearview mirror
Fighting Saints improve to 3-0 against Chicago, Gamblers tender promising center and trio of teams bolster their roster before Monday's trade deadline
March 02, 2023 07:20 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

2022 (8)

*Sacha Boisvert (Muskegon)
*Macklin Celebrini (Chicago)
*Trevor Connelly (Tri-City)
*Will Felicio (Madison)
*Michael Hage (Chicago)
*Owen Keefe (Muskegon)
*Keith McInnis (Waterloo)
Matthew Virgilio (Tri-City)

Macklin Celebrini.jpg
USHL
Chicago's Macklin Celebrini continues sensational rookie season with five-goal night
From Celebrini's five-goal night to another Des Moines OT win, USHL writer Jordan McAlpine takes a look at Saturday's action
February 19, 2023 09:02 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

2021 (7)

*Tanner Adams (Tri-City)
Matthew Mania (Fargo)
*Gavin McCarthy (Muskegon)
*Jayden Perron (Chicago)
Carson Rehkopf (Muskegon)
*Andrew Strathmann (Tri-City)
*Tanner Walos (Fargo)

IMG_20221227_182103.jpg
USHL
For UND commit Jayden Perron, sister's love motivates him to play and be his best
Desirae Perron, 14, has autism and struggles with large crowds. Still, her desire to watch her brother play for the Chicago Steel is providing the drive for Jayden to work his way to the NHL.
December 28, 2022 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Chris Murphy / Special to The Rink Live

2020 (9)

Vinny Borgesi (Tri-City)
Gavin Brindley (Tri-City)
Adam Fantilli (Chicago)
Michael LaStarza (Waterloo)
*Jake Livanavage (Chicago)
*Owen Mehlenbacher (Muskegon)
Ivan Miroshnichenko (Muskegon)
*Nick Pierre (Sioux City)
*Chase Pietila (Lincoln)

ADVERTISEMENT

IHM23-PennSt(Fri)
Michigan freshman forward Adam Fantilli looked for a pass during a 7-3 victory over Penn State at Yost Ice Arena on Friday, January 27, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Fantilli is a Hobey Baker Finalist after scoring 29 goals and 64 points through 35 games this season.
Daryl Marshke / UM Photography

2019 (6)

Matthew Argentina (Waterloo)
Davis Burnside (Tri-City)
Davis Codd (Youngstown)
Dylan Gratton (Muskegon)
Cameron McDonald (Sioux Falls)
Ryan Ufko (Chicago)

2018 (11)

Colby Ambrosio (Tri-City)
Andrei Bakanov (Cedar Rapids)
Cameron Berg (Omaha)
Chase Bradley (Omaha)
Alex Gaffney (Muskegon)
Anthony Kehrer (Sioux City)
Isaac Novak (Des Moines)
Ruben Rafkin (Tri-City)
Wyatt Schingoethe (Waterloo)
Patrick Schmiedlin (Des Moines)
Ben Schoen (Youngstown)

081121.S.WF.Berg.01.JPG
'Kind of surreal': Cameron Berg, family reflect on becoming first NHL Draft pick from West Fargo
Cameron Berg, taken in the fourth round, No. 125 overall by the New York Islanders in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, is the first West Fargo native to be drafted into the National Hockey League
August 07, 2021 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Carissa Wigginton

2017 (2)

Trevor Kuntar (Youngstown)
Robert Mastrosimone (Chicago)

2016 (10)

Max Ellis (Youngstown)
Curtis Hall (Youngstown)
Cal Kiefiuk (Bloomington Thunder, now-defunct)
Christian Krygier (Lincoln)
Jaxon Nelson (Sioux Falls)
Emilio Pettersen (Omaha)
Jack Randl (Omaha)
Sampo Ranta (Sioux City)
Andrei Svechnikov (Muskegon)
T.J. Walsh (Cedar Rapids)

Ranta-Sambo-Jubo-3
Minnesota Gophers forward Sampo Ranta celebrated his first collegiate goal as Minnesota played to a 1-1 tie with the UMD Bulldogs at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.
Contributed / University of Minnesota Athletics

2015 (8)

Mikey Anderson (Waterloo)
Joey Keane (Dubuque)
Graham Lillibridge (Muskegon)
Brannon McManus (Omaha)
Baron Thompson (Dubuque)
Eeli Tolvanen (Sioux City)
Jacob Tortora (Youngstown)
Liam Walsh (Cedar Rapids)

ADVERTISEMENT

Feb 7, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Eeli Tolvanen (20) skates with the puck against the New York Islanders during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 7, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Eeli Tolvanen (20) skates with the puck against the New York Islanders during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports

2014 (7)

Hank Crone (Omaha)
Derek Daschke (Cedar Rapids)
Mitch Eliot (Muskegon)
Ty Farmer (Youngstown)
Willie Knierim (Dubuque)
Hugh McGing (Cedar Rapids)
Sam Rossini (Waterloo)

college men play hockey
Minnesota Duluth defenseman Derek Daschke (10) prior to the game against Denver at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

2013 (9)

Cam Askew (Indiana Ice, now-defunct)
Christian Cakebread (Fargo)
Tory Dello (Tri-City)
Brent Gates Jr. (Green Bay)
Jake Henderson (Omaha)
Aaron O’Neill (Green Bay)
Ivan Provorov (Cedar Rapids)
Denis Smirnov (Indiana)
Chaz Switzer (Muskegon)

Jan 28, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov (9) warms up before a game against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 28, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov (9) warms up before a game against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
James Carey Lauder/USA TODAY Sports

2012 (11)

Chris Birdsall (Cedar Rapids)
Kyle Connor (Youngstown)
Keegan Ford (Dubuque)
Joshua Jacobs (Indiana)
Brendan Lemieux (Green Bay)
Jake Linhart (Green Bay)
Seamus Malone (Dubuque)
Ryan Mantha (Sioux City)
Paul O’Connor (Cedar Rapids)
J.J. Piccinich (Youngstown)
Ryan Tait (Omaha)

NHL: Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) scores on Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) in the third period Feb. 16, 2022, at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.
James Carey Lauder / USA Today Sports

All-time team-by-team tenders (last year with a tender)

Bloomington: 1 (2016)
Cedar Rapids: 8 (2018)
Chicago: 7 (2022)
Des Moines: 2 (2018)
Dubuque: 6 (2023)
Fargo: 3 (2021)
Green Bay: 5 (2023)
Indiana: 3 (2013)
Lincoln: 2 (2020)
Madison: 1 (2022)
Muskegon: 13 (2023)
Omaha: 8 (2018)
Sioux City: 5 (2020)
Sioux Falls: 2 (2019)
Tri-City: 10 (2022)
Waterloo: 6 (2022)
Youngstown: 11 (2023)

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
Jacob Fowler.jpg
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Tri-City sweeps Fargo, Phantoms close gap out east and two more teams clinch playoff spots
Storm impress with three-game sweep of Fargo and prepare for pivotal mid-week game in Lincoln, while the Steel and Phantoms battle for the top spot in the Eastern Conference
March 28, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Tri-City Storm Bench.JPG
USHL
Pair of Storm and Omaha's Michael Hrabal named USHL Players of the Week
Daimon Gardner and Shaun McEwen lead Tri-City to a three-game sweep over Fargo while Hrabal pitches a 35-save shutout against Waterloo
March 27, 2023 06:55 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
MADDOX.FLEMING.jpg
USHL
Hot yoga and book club: How Rochester's Maddox Fleming is preparing for college hockey
Rochester native Maddox Fleming will head to Notre Dame in the fall to play Division I college hockey. He's spent the past year preparing himself mentally and physically for the next level.
March 27, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Lincoln DSM.JPG
USHL
Lincoln Stars and Chicago Steel clinch playoff spots, Tri-City and Youngstown on verge of joining the party
Steel are playoff bound for a seventh consecutive season while the Stars look to make a deep run
March 26, 2023 02:44 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
031723.S.FF.Force.Plante
USHL
Latest roster additions for Fargo Force generating goal-scoring chances
Owen Mehlenbacher and Zam Plante are two of the Force's latest acquisitions from the in-season trade market.
March 24, 2023 11:40 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Haugland
Lincoln vs. Omaha fight.jpeg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Playoff picture takes shape, suspensions aplenty and trio of players make college commitments
USHL issues nine suspensions while several teams will try to join Fargo and Waterloo as playoff locks this weekend
March 23, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Jack Harvey.jpeg
USHL
Chicago's Jack Harvey and Waterloo's Emmett Croteau ride monster weekends to USHL POTW honors
Chicago's Harvey becomes franchise goal leader, Waterloo's Croteau continues stellar play with back-to-back wins in Fargo and Green Bay's Artyom Levshunov named USHL DOTW for second time this season
March 20, 2023 06:46 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Emmett Croteau Waterloo.jpg
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Waterloo and Sioux City extinguish streaks, Stars back on track, NTDP flexes its muscles
Black Hawks snaps Fargo's 17-game point streak and clinch a playoff spot while the Musketeers put an end to Tri-City's eight-game win streak
March 20, 2023 02:05 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Green Bay.jpg
USHL
Here's why Gamblers coach Mike Leone took a risk on changing organization's mindset
Despite preseason unknown, Gamblers turn culture and four core values into success
March 17, 2023 09:40 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Tri-City Goal Celebration.JPG
USHL
USHL Power Rankings for March 15: Conference races tighten up heading into stretch run
Storm on the rise, RoughRiders on a roll and top teams set to square off in Fargo
March 15, 2023 05:37 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Tender fast facts

Most tenders in one season: 11 (2012 & 2018)

Fewest tenders in one season: 2 (2017)

Current team with the most all-time tenders: Muskegon, 13

Current team with the fewest all-time tenders: Madison, 1

Current team with the longest tender drought: Cedar Rapids, Des Moines and Omaha, 2018.

Most recent tender: Cameron Aucoin, Muskegon (March 27, 2023).

Tender limit: Teams can tender two players per season.

ADVERTISEMENT

2023 USHL Draft: May 2 (Phase I) and May 3 (Phase II).

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
DSC06516.jpg
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Storm keep winning, Phantoms on a roll,and Waterloo at Fargo headlines busy upcoming week
Storm run win streak to eight, Phantoms sweep Gamblers and best in the west set to square off in Fargo
March 14, 2023 05:10 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Jaksen Panzer USHL POTW.JPG
USHL
UND commit Jaksen Panzer highlights USHL Players of the Week with four goals, six points for Sioux Falls
Panzer racks up six points in three games while Cedar Rapids goaltender Sam Scopa records his first USHL shutout
March 13, 2023 06:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Madison Capitols USHL Logo.jpg
USHL
Struggling Madison Capitols fire top coaches; former NHL defenseman Tom Gilbert named interim coach
Capitols relieve head coach Corey Leivermann and his staff of their duties. Tom Gilbert, Dominic Zombo and Ryan Galt take over behind Madison bench
March 13, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
IMG_8277.jpg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Phantoms pick up points, O’Connell commits to MSU and league announces playoff format
Forward Gavin O’Connell becomes Waterloo’s latest Michigan State commit while the USHL announces playoff format and suspensions
March 10, 2023 10:06 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT