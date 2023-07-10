Western Conference foes swap players as Omaha sends Luke Baker to Green Bay in pair of early July USHL trades

While the calendar has flipped to July and the USHL has gone rather quiet, the league’s transaction wire has still seen some activity this month as a pair of trades were completed.

Green Bay and Omaha agreed to a deal for defenseman Luke Baker while Sioux Falls and Waterloo exchanged a pair of international players.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine has more on both deals.

Green Bay adds more experience and physicality to its blue line

Green Bay’s blue line currently includes Artyom Levshunov — a projected top pick in the 2024 NHL Draft — Josh Player, Olivier Chessler and Chris Romaine — who was coincidentally also acquired from Omaha — heading into the 2023-24 season.

However, the Gamblers have added another experienced option to the fold in Luke Baker. The Michigan State commit played 47 games for the Lancers last season.

“We are really excited to have Luke join our group,” Green Bay head coach and general manager Mike Leone said in a statement. “He adds a physical element I think we needed in our group. He can skate, he’s a good defender and has the ability to get pucks out of our zone.

“Any time you can add a second-year player, I think it is extremely beneficial.”

Player Acquired ‼️ The Green Bay Gamblers have acquired defenseman Luke Baker from the @OmahaLancers and a 10th round 2024 Phase 1 pick in exchange for a 2024, Phase 1 5th round pick and a 2025 Phase 2 3rd round pick #GoGamblers pic.twitter.com/nxmVpVmlac — Green Bay Gamblers (@GamblersHockey) July 8, 2023

While Baker had just five points (1-4-5) in those 47 games last season, he’s shown the ability to put up points as he had 35 (24-11-35) in 22 games during the previous season with his U16 team. He also played predominantly on Omaha’s bottom pair last season and was limited to just over nine minutes per night.

However, it’s that physical element Leone mentioned and his experience that should add intrigue for Gambler fans.

Green Bay’s roster featured just one returning player last season but the Gamblers should find themselves on the opposite side of the equation this time around.

On top of that young roster returning, Green Bay hopes to see the continued growth of Adam Gajan and Jayson Shaugabay — a pair of 2023 NHL draft picks — in their first full USHL seasons too, among others.

Green Bay also added Ben Poitras from Sioux City and Landen Gunderson from Madison in early June and now Baker. The right-shot defenseman comes in at 6-foot-1 and 181 pounds.

Baker and a 2024 Phase I 10th-round pick were sent to Green Bay in the deal while Omaha received a 2024 Phase I fifth-round and a 2025 Phase II third-round pick.

Black Hawks, Stampede swap Zlnka for Chaly

Adam Zlnka has played 66 games in his USHL career while Gennadi Chaly has skated in 41 in his, all with Sioux Falls and Waterloo respectively. However, both will experience a change of scenery in the fall as they were traded for each other on July 7.

Zlnka, a 2022 seventh-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes, scored eight goals and racked up 24 points in 56 USHL games last season. The Slovakian forward is a Northeastern commit.

"It is great to add a player with a world-class skill set," Waterloo general manager Bryn Chyzyk said in a statement. "Adam is an excellent skater and should be at home on the big ice at Young Arena.

"After being limited to 10 games when he was a rookie, you really have to look at this as his second season in the USHL rather than his third. In that context, I think there is a lot of opportunity for growth that comes naturally for a veteran who understands this league."

"ope, let me sneak right past ya" - adam zlnka (probably)



🚨: @adamzlnka

🍎: Isaac Gordon https://t.co/b8q0VhtGQh pic.twitter.com/UXRdXHd3yF — Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) February 19, 2023

Zlnka played just 10 games for the Stampede during the 2021-22 campaign as his season was limited by an injury. Along with his 56 games with Sioux Falls last year, he also represented his native country at the World Junior Championships.

Zlnka skated in five games during the tournament and had an assist. He has nine career goals and 28 points in 66 USHL games.

As for Chaly, the Russian defenseman played in 41 games for Waterloo this season, which was also his first taste of North American hockey.

The right-shot blue liner scored eight goals and picked up six assists while also finishing his rookie season a plus-four.

Chaly, who is listed at 5-foot-10 and 192 pounds, is still just 17 and won’t turn 18 until late August. He had just one point over his final 15 games and didn’t play in the postseason. But when he was in the lineup early on, Chaly wasn’t afraid to get involved in the offensive zone.

The Vermont commit will give Sioux Falls another young player with some experience and upside in his second USHL season.

"We are very excited to have Gennadi join the Stampede this upcoming season, he is going to add a dimension to our lineup offensively that fits into how we want to play," Sioux Falls general manager Tony Gasparini said in a statement.

Chaly will also reunite with former teammate (Lokomotiv Yaroslavl U16 and U17) Alexander Rybakov in Sioux Falls, who is one of several players Eric Rud and Stampede fans are hoping to see continue their development in year two.

Sioux Falls last made the playoffs in 2019 and will look to put an end to their three-year drought next spring.

The deal completes an earlier trade between the two clubs as Waterloo previously received a draft pick from Sioux Falls.