Werner strikes twice as Tri-City Storm beat Omaha Lancers

The Tri-City Storm defeated the hosting Omaha Lancers 3-2 on Saturday.

The Storm took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Evan Werner . Graham Gamache and Kieran Cebrian assisted.

The Lancers tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Drew Montgomery halfway through the first period, assisted by Griffin Jurecki and Alex Bump .

Evan Werner scored late in the second period, assisted by Ryan Smith and Graham Gamache.

Nick Roukounakis then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Cale Ashcroft assisted.

Andon Cerbone narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third period, assisted by Alex Bump.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Tri-City at Viaero Center.