Junior and Prospects USHL

Weis' two goals net Madison Capitols victory over Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

The Madison Capitols won against the visiting Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Saturday, ending 6-3.

Today at 10:05 PM

The Capitols took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Thomas Weis. William Felicio and Andrew Kuzma assisted.

The Capitols' Jack Brandt increased the lead to 2-0 with a minute left into the first, assisted by Nathan Lewis and Nick Wallace .

The RoughRiders narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the second period when Liam Lesakowski netted one, assisted by Brendan Fitzgerald and Jack Musa .

Halfway through, Ethan Elias scored a goal, assisted by Max Nagel and Andrew Kuzma, making the score 3-1.

Jonah Aegerter increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Nathan Lewis and Landen Gunderson .

Dylan Hryckowian narrowed the gap to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Tyson Gross and Ryan Walsh .

The RoughRiders narrowed the gap again halfway through the third when Bryce Montgomery scored, assisted by Ryan O'Connell and Isaac Johnson .

Max Nagel increased the lead to 5-3 three minutes later, assisted by Nick Wallace.

The Capitols increased the lead to 6-3 with one second remaining of the third after a goal from Thomas Weis.

Coming up:

On Sunday, the Capitols will play the Team USA at 3:05 p.m. CST at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena, and the RoughRiders will play the Buccaneers at 4:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena.

