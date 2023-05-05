Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Waterloo's Bryn Chyzyk named USHL General Manager of the Year

Former UND forward Bryn Chyzyk named USHL GM of the Year in his second season

Waterloo Black Hawks.JPG
The Waterloo Black Hawks finished the second in the Western Conference and earned a first-round bye. Waterloo's 40 wins were tied with Fargo for the most in the USHL.
Contributed / Waterloo Black Hawks
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 1:11 PM

The USHL awards continued Friday afternoon as Waterloo’s Bryn Chyzyk has been named the USHL General Manager of the Year.

The Black Hawks went 40-21-1-0 and finished second in the Western Conference this season, which was Chyzyk’s second as Waterloo’s general manager.

Waterloo’s 40 wins were tied for the most in the USHL and were a 12-win improvement from the 2021-22 season (28-30-3-1).

Despite bowing out in the second round of the playoffs this spring, the Black Hawks showed a lot of promise this season. Chyzyk made multiple key trades throughout the season acquiring Madison's leading scorer — Miko Matikka — in January, defenseman Nate Benoit in early February and defenseman Garrett Brown at the trade deadline.

The Black Hawks had one of the league’s best defensive corps with Benoit, Brown, Aaron Pionk, Sam Rinzel and Ben Robertson. Waterloo allowed the USHL’s third-fewest goals (181) this season. Waterloo’s 230 goals scored were also tied for the third-most in the league.

Waterloo saw the development of multiple rookies under head coach Matt Smaby and also saw a pair of players earn All-USHL honors in Pionk and forward Garrett Schifsky.

Chyzyk, 30, played one season in the USHL (2011-12, Fargo) before a four-year career in Grand Forks at North Dakota. He went on to have a brief professional career, spending time with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs and ECHL’s Indy Fuel during the 2016-17 season.

Chyzyk got his managerial career started with the MJHL’s Virden Oil Capitals as he spent one year scouting before moving to northeast Iowa to become Waterloo’s director of scouting for the 2020-21 season.

He becomes the second Waterloo GM to win the award, joining P.K. O’Handley. O’Handley won the award three times.

The USHL awards will conclude on Friday with the Player of the Year Award – which will be announced at 2 p.m. To view the full schedule of awards for this week, click here.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
