Waterloo Black Hawks win in shootout on the road to Sioux City Musketeers

The Sioux City Musketeers hosted the Waterloo Black Hawks in what was to be a closely-fought encounter. The game went all the way to a shootout where Waterloo was the stronger team. The final score was 4-3.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Sunday. The Musketeers will host the Stampede at 4:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, and the Black Hawks will visit the Storm at 3:05 p.m. CST at Viaero Center.