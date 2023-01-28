Waterloo Black Hawks win at home against Lincoln Stars

The Waterloo Black Hawks won the home game against the Lincoln Stars 6-3 on Friday.

The Black Hawks scored five goals in first period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the first break.

The second period ended with a 5-2 lead for the Black Hawks.

Caden Brown increased the lead to 6-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by James Hong .

Daniel Sambuco narrowed the gap to 6-3 two minutes later, assisted by Antonio Fernandez .

The Black Hawks have now racked up four straight home wins.

Next up:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Black Hawks hosting the Musketeers at 6:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena, and the Stars playing the Buccaneers at 6 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena.