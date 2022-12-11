Waterloo Black Hawks win against Des Moines Buccaneers in overtime
With no decisive score in regulation, the Waterloo Black Hawks' home game against the Des Moines Buccaneers ran into overtime on Friday. Waterloo snatched the win with a final score of 5-4.
Waterloo's Patrick Geary scored the game-winning goal.
The Buccaneers tied the game 1-1 early in the first period when Davis Borozinskis scored, assisted by Carter Batchelder .
The Black Hawks' Griffin Erdman took the lead late into the first, assisted by David Klee and Oliver Flynn .
The Black Hawks increased the lead to 3-1 with a minute left into the first when Zach Bade scored, assisted by Connor Brown and Griffin Erdman.
Four goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 4-4 going in to the third period.
In overtime, it took 1:49 before Patrick Geary scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Myles Hilman .
Coming up:
Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Black Hawks hosting the RoughRiders at 6:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena and the Buccaneers visiting the Fighting Saints at 6 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena.