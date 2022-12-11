Waterloo Black Hawks win against Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in shootout at home

The Waterloo Black Hawks were the victors in a close encounter with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. The game went the distance and it took a shootout to see Waterloo win by 5-4.

Next up:

On Friday, the Black Hawks will play the Buccaneers at 7 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena, and the RoughRiders will play the Team USA at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena.