SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Junior and Prospects | USHL

Waterloo Black Hawks win against Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in shootout at home

The Waterloo Black Hawks were the victors in a close encounter with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. The game went the distance and it took a shootout to see Waterloo win by 5-4.

500197634_30e5cff0edc95b5d870ac4648821eb85.jpg
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 10, 2022 10:48 PM
Share

The Waterloo Black Hawks were the victors in a close encounter with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. The game went the distance and it took a shootout to see Waterloo win by 5-4.

Next up:

On Friday, the Black Hawks will play the Buccaneers at 7 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena, and the RoughRiders will play the Team USA at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena.

Related Topics: WATERLOO BLACK HAWKSCEDAR RAPIDS ROUGHRIDERS