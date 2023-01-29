Waterloo Black Hawks victorious against Sioux City Musketeers

The Waterloo Black Hawks defeated the Sioux City Musketeers 5-1 on Saturday.

The Black Hawks took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Gennadi Chaly . Griffin Erdman and Myles Hilman assisted.

The Musketeers' Sawyer Scholl tied it up late into the first, assisted by Ben Poitras and Max Strand .

The Black Hawks scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

James Hong increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period, assisted by Gennadi Chaly.

The Black Hawks have now won five straight home games.

Next up:

The Black Hawks travel to the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena. The Musketeers will face Des Moines at home on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center.