Waterloo Black Hawks victorious against Dubuque Fighting Saints

The Waterloo Black Hawks defeated the Dubuque Fighting Saints 7-3 on Thursday.

The Black Hawks started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Zach Bade scoring in the first period, assisted by Ben Robertson and David Klee .

The Black Hawks increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Zach Bade scored again, assisted by Jaedon Kerr .

The second period ended with a 6-1 lead for the Black Hawks.

The Fighting Saints narrowed the gap to 6-2 within the first minute when Brayden Morrison found the back of the net, assisted by Max Montes and Michael Burchill .

The Fighting Saints narrowed the gap again in the middle of the third period when Jayden Jubenvill netted one, assisted by Max Burkholder .

Gavin O'Connell increased the lead to 7-3 two minutes later.

Next games:

The Fighting Saints are set to face Green Bay at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena, while the Black Hawks face Fargo at 7:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena. Both games take place Friday.