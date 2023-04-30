Waterloo Black Hawks score and win with four goals in third period

The road-team Lincoln Stars were still very much in the game and winning against the Waterloo Black Hawks before the third period in the matchup. But then, Waterloo made an effort and fought back to win by 6-1.

The Black Hawks took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Griffin Erdman . Caden Brown and Sam Rinzel assisted.

Connor Brown scored late in the second period, assisted by Griffin Erdman.

Late, Mason Marcellus scored a goal, assisted by Doug Grimes and Tanner Ludtke , making the score 2-1.

The Black Hawks made it 3-1 with a goal from Gavin O'Connell .

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Hawks increased the lead to 4-1 with 01.07 remaining of the third period after a goal from Caden Brown, assisted by Gavin Lindberg and Griffin Erdman.

The Black Hawks increased the lead to 5-1 with 45 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Myles Hilman , assisted by James Hong .

The Black Hawks increased the lead to 6-1 with two seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Connor Brown, assisted by Jaedon Kerr and Nate Benoit .

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena.