Waterloo Black Hawks pull ahead in the third to defeat Sioux Falls Stampede

The Waterloo Black Hawks were victorious on the road against the Sioux Falls Stampede. After two periods, the teams were tied at 3, but Waterloo pulled away in the third, winning the game 6-5.

Waterloo's Will Schumacher scored the game-winning goal.

The Black Hawks took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Gavin O'Connell . Miko Matikka assisted.

The Black Hawks increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period when Gavyn Thoreson scored.

The Stampede narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Chris Pelosi late in the first, assisted by Samuel Harris and Maddox Fleming .

The Black Hawks' Gavin O'Connell increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first, assisted by Myles Hilman .

Two goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

The Stampede took the lead early into the third period when Isaac Gordon netted one again, assisted by Will McDonough .

Miko Matikka tied the game 4-4 seven minutes later.

Isaac Gordon took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Jaksen Panzer and Will McDonough.

Gavin Lindberg tied it up 5-5 three minutes later, assisted by Garrett Schifsky .

The Black Hawks took the lead with 15 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Will Schumacher, assisted by Gavin O'Connell.

Coming up:

In the next round on Saturday, the Stampede will face Tri-City at home at 6:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford Premier Center, while the Black Hawks host Fargo at 6:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena.