Waterloo Black Hawks grab extra point vs. Fargo Force in overtime

The Waterloo Black Hawks and the visiting Fargo Force tied 3-3 in regulation on Saturday. Waterloo beat Fargo in overtime 4-3.

Waterloo's Sam Rinzel scored the game-winning goal.

The Force took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Verner Miettinen . Anthony Menghini assisted.

Verner Miettinen scored midway through the second period, assisted by Girts Silkalns and Cole Knuble .

The Black Hawks made it 2-1 with a goal from James Hong .

The Force increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute of the third period when Girts Silkalns found the back of the net, assisted by Verner Miettinen and Cole Knuble.

Gavin O'Connell narrowed the gap to 3-2 late into the third.

The Black Hawks tied the score 3-3 with 01.07 remaining of the third after a goal from Gavin O'Connell, assisted by Caden Brown and Gavin Lindberg .

Just over two minutes in, Sam Rinzel scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Gavin O'Connell.

Next up:

Both teams will be back in action on Friday when the Black Hawks host Tri-City at 7:05 p.m. CST at Viaero Center and the Force welcome the Sioux City Musketeers at 7:05 p.m. CST at Scheels Arena.