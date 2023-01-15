Waterloo Black Hawks grab extra point vs. Des Moines Buccaneers in overtime

The Waterloo Black Hawks and the visiting Des Moines Buccaneers tied 4-4 in regulation on Saturday. Waterloo beat Des Moines in overtime 5-4.

Waterloo's Gavin O'Connell scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Black Hawks took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Gennadi Chaly . Garrett Schifsky and Caden Brown assisted.

The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

Christian Kocsis took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Jak Vaarwerk .

Ben Robertson tied it up 4-4 five minutes later, assisted by Garrett Schifsky and Zach Bade . The game went to overtime.

Just over two minutes in, Gavin O'Connell scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Owen Baker .

With this win the Black Hawks have six straight victories.

Coming up:

Both teams will be back in action on Friday when the Black Hawks host Chicago at 7:05 p.m. CST at Fox Valley Ice Arena and the Buccaneers welcome the Dubuque Fighting Saints at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena.