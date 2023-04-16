Waterloo Black Hawks beat Sioux City Musketeers and continue winning run

The game between the Waterloo Black Hawks and the Sioux City Musketeers on Saturday finished 4-1. The result means Waterloo has four straight wins.

The Black Hawks took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Gavin O'Connell . Ben Robertson and Gavyn Thoreson assisted.

The Black Hawks' Aaron Pionk increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Caden Brown and Sam Rinzel .

The Black Hawks scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Black Hawks face Dubuque at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena and the Musketeers take on Omaha at home at 7:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center.