Waterloo Black Hawks beat Sioux City Musketeers

The Waterloo Black Hawks won their home game against the Sioux City Musketeers on Friday, ending 4-2.

The Black Hawks took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Gavin Lindberg . Griffin Erdman and Aaron Pionk assisted.

The Musketeers tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Tyler Hotson beat the goalie, assisted by Sam Deckhut and Ryan Conmy .

The Black Hawks took the lead three minutes into the period when Myles Hilman netted one, assisted by Connor Brown and Owen Baker .

The Black Hawks increased the lead to 3-1 three minutes into the period when Caden Brown scored, assisted by Gavin O'Connell and James Hong .

Gavin O'Connell increased the lead to 4-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by James Hong and Caden Brown.

The Musketeers narrowed the gap to 4-2 with 46 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Easton Zueger .

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center.