Waterloo Black Hawks beat Sioux City Musketeers
The Waterloo Black Hawks won their home game against the Sioux City Musketeers on Friday, ending 4-2.
The Black Hawks took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Gavin Lindberg . Griffin Erdman and Aaron Pionk assisted.
The Musketeers tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Tyler Hotson beat the goalie, assisted by Sam Deckhut and Ryan Conmy .
The Black Hawks took the lead three minutes into the period when Myles Hilman netted one, assisted by Connor Brown and Owen Baker .
The Black Hawks increased the lead to 3-1 three minutes into the period when Caden Brown scored, assisted by Gavin O'Connell and James Hong .
Gavin O'Connell increased the lead to 4-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by James Hong and Caden Brown.
The Musketeers narrowed the gap to 4-2 with 46 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Easton Zueger .
Next up:
The teams play again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center.