Waterloo Black Hawks beat Omaha Lancers – Schifsky scores 2

The Waterloo Black Hawks won against the hosting Omaha Lancers 4-2 on Friday.

The Black Hawks took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Garrett Schifsky . Caden Brown assisted.

The Lancers tied it up 1-1 with a goal from William Smith late into the first, assisted by Mateo Picozzi and Ryan Kusler .

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Black Hawks.

The Black Hawks increased the lead to 4-2, after only 18 seconds into the third period when Gavin O'Connell netted one, assisted by Garrett Brown . The 4-2 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

Next up, the Lancers face Sioux Falls at 6:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford Premier Center, while the Black Hawks face Sioux City at home at 6:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena. Both games will be played on on Saturday.