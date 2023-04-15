Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

Junior and Prospects USHL

Waterloo Black Hawks beat Omaha Lancers – Schifsky scores 2

The Waterloo Black Hawks won against the hosting Omaha Lancers 4-2 on Friday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:22 PM

The Black Hawks took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Garrett Schifsky . Caden Brown assisted.

The Lancers tied it up 1-1 with a goal from William Smith late into the first, assisted by Mateo Picozzi and Ryan Kusler .

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Black Hawks.

The Black Hawks increased the lead to 4-2, after only 18 seconds into the third period when Gavin O'Connell netted one, assisted by Garrett Brown . The 4-2 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

Next up, the Lancers face Sioux Falls at 6:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford Premier Center, while the Black Hawks face Sioux City at home at 6:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena. Both games will be played on on Saturday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
