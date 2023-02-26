Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Waterloo Black Hawks beat Omaha Lancers in overtime

The Waterloo Black Hawks hosted the Omaha Lancers in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Waterloo prevailed. The final score was 4-3.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 10:01 PM

The Waterloo Black Hawks hosted the Omaha Lancers in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Waterloo prevailed. The final score was 4-3.

Waterloo's Miko Matikka scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Black Hawks took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Myles Hilman . Owen Baker and Aaron Pionk assisted.

The Lancers' Charlie Lurie tied the game halfway through the first, assisted by Tanner Rowe and Riley Rosenthal .

Garrett Schifsky scored early into the second period, assisted by Caden Brown and Zach Bade .

The Lancers tied the score 2-2 early in the third period when Logan Morrell netted one, assisted by Ryan Kusler and Vincent Salice .

Griffin Erdman took the lead late into the third, assisted by Garrett Schifsky and Ben Robertson .

Griffin Jurecki tied it up 3-3 four minutes later, assisted by Ryan Kusler and Charlie Lurie. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:08 before Miko Matikka scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Gavin O'Connell .

The Black Hawks were whistled for eight penalties, while the Lancers received nine penalties.

Next up:

The Lancers play against Fargo on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box. The Black Hawks will face Lincoln on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Scheels Arena.

