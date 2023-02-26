Waterloo Black Hawks beat Omaha Lancers in overtime

The Waterloo Black Hawks hosted the Omaha Lancers in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Waterloo prevailed. The final score was 4-3.

Waterloo's Miko Matikka scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Black Hawks took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Myles Hilman . Owen Baker and Aaron Pionk assisted.

The Lancers' Charlie Lurie tied the game halfway through the first, assisted by Tanner Rowe and Riley Rosenthal .

Garrett Schifsky scored early into the second period, assisted by Caden Brown and Zach Bade .

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lancers tied the score 2-2 early in the third period when Logan Morrell netted one, assisted by Ryan Kusler and Vincent Salice .

Griffin Erdman took the lead late into the third, assisted by Garrett Schifsky and Ben Robertson .

Griffin Jurecki tied it up 3-3 four minutes later, assisted by Ryan Kusler and Charlie Lurie. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:08 before Miko Matikka scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Gavin O'Connell .

The Black Hawks were whistled for eight penalties, while the Lancers received nine penalties.

Next up:

The Lancers play against Fargo on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box. The Black Hawks will face Lincoln on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Scheels Arena.