Waterloo Black Hawks beat in overtime the Tri-City Storm

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Waterloo Black Hawks come away with the close win over the Tri-City Storm on the road on Saturday. The final score was 3-2.

Waterloo's Gavin O'Connell scored the game-winning goal.

The Black Hawks took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Aaron Pionk . Connor Brown assisted.

Griffin Erdman scored late in the second period, assisted by Caden Brown and Owen Baker .

The Storm narrowed the gap to 2-1 within the first minute of the third period when Trevor Connelly scored, assisted by Jake Richard .

Jake Richard tied it up 2-2 halfway through the third. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:48 before Gavin O'Connell scored the game-winner for the road team.

Next games:

The Black Hawks play against Des Moines on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center. The Storm will face Sioux City on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena.