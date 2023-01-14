Waterloo Black Hawks beat Des Moines Buccaneers and continue winning run

The game between the Des Moines Buccaneers and the Waterloo Black Hawks on Friday finished 7-5. The result means Waterloo has five straight wins.

The Buccaneers started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Carter Batchelder scoring in the first period, assisted by Braden Rourke .

The Black Hawks' Connor Brown tied it up 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Aaron Pionk .

The Black Hawks' Garrett Schifsky took the lead in the middle of the first period, assisted by Griffin Erdman .

The Buccaneers tied the game 2-2 late in the first when Lubomir Kupco scored, assisted by Jack Reimann and Connor Pelc .

The second period ended with a 5-2 lead for the Buccaneers.

The Black Hawks narrowed the gap to 5-3 early into the third period when Grayson Badger netted one, assisted by Zach Bade .

The Black Hawks narrowed the gap again in the middle of the third when Gavin Lindberg beat the goalie, assisted by Ben Robertson and Aaron Pionk.

Caden Brown tied it up 5-5 one minute later, assisted by Aaron Pionk and Sam Rinzel .

Connor Brown took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Gavin Lindberg and Garrett Schifsky.

Caden Brown increased the lead to 7-5 two minutes later, assisted by Aaron Pionk and Owen Baker .

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena.