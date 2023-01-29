Walsh's two goals net Cedar Rapids RoughRiders victory over Muskegon Lumberjacks

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders defeated the visiting Muskegon Lumberjacks on Saturday, ending 7-1.

The RoughRiders' Jacob Kraft increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period, assisted by Ryan Walsh .

The Lumberjacks narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first when Tyler Dunbar scored, assisted by Ethan Fredericks .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the RoughRiders led 5-1 going in to the third period.

Ryan Walsh increased the lead to 6-1 late in the third period, assisted by Colin Grable .

Ryan Walsh increased the lead to 7-1 one minute later, assisted by Dylan Hryckowian .

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the RoughRiders hosting the Steel at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena and the Lumberjacks visiting the Phantoms at 6:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena.