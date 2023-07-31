USHL's Chicago Steel officially sold to the Wirtz Corporation

GENEVA, Ill. — After spending the last eight years under the ownership Larry Robbins, the Chicago Steel have been sold to the Wirtz Corporation, the franchise and USHL announced Friday.

A familiar name in the Chicago area, the Wirtz Corporation owns several businesses across professional sports and entertainment — including the Chicago Blackhawks — along with real estate, insurance, banking and wholesale distribution.

The Steel will be its first USHL franchise.

"The Chicago Steel acquisition comes as a positive during a very difficult week for the Wirtz family due to the recent passing of Rocky Wirtz, but Rocky cared deeply about growing the game of hockey at all levels and was so excited about the opportunity to welcome this incredible junior program into the Wirtz Corporation portfolio,” said Jim English, chief financial officer of Wirtz Corporation.

“We look forward to carrying on his legacy and supporting the Steel players and Steel organization with the resources needed to continue their great success.”

The Steel have been arguably the USHL’s most successful organizations in recent years, whether that be from an individual or team standpoint.

Chicago owns the league's most regular season (287) and playoff (29) wins over the last eight years, along with ample postseason success. The Steel have hoisted two Clark Cups (2017 and 2021), three Eastern Conference titles (2017, 2019 and 2021) and won back-to-back Anderson Cups (2020 and 2021) in that stretch.

Chicago has also finished atop the Eastern Conference the last four seasons, including this past season, as Chicago earned the top seed and advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals before falling to Youngstown.

It’s also been a pivotal stop in the development of Macklin Celebrini, Adam Fantilli and Owen Power in recent years, along with several other top prospects.

Chicago has seen 39 players with Steel ties taken in the NHL Draft since 2015 and 160 players go on to the Division I level. Along with seeing 11 coaches go on to the NHL level.

"Eight years ago, Larry Robbins acquired the Chicago Steel and established an audacious goal to become one of the top junior hockey clubs in the world," said Steel President and USHL Vice President/Chairman Dan Lehv. "The results have been extraordinary, and his efforts have established a new standard for player development, professional advancement and team success."

"The success of the Steel is a testament to the power of positive culture, of team and family, of love and respect for the game of hockey and everyone who contributes to it and the value of bringing passion and purpose to all we do," added Robbins, who purchased the team in May of 2015.

"I want to thank every player, their families and advisors, every coach, hockey professional, billet family and fan who contributed to our collective ascension and added to my own personal growth, development and understanding of the game I so adore."

Chicago’s ownership will officially transfer on Aug. 1 and Robbins will remain with the organization in an advisory role. Lehv will also remain with the organization and keep his same role.

According to a release the organization put out on Monday, terms of the sale will not be disclosed.