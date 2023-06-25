USHL Year-in-Review: Youngstown Phantoms

As another USHL season moves into the rear-view mirror, The Rink Live will be taking a team-by-team look back at the 2022-23 campaign.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be releasing year-end recaps in alphabetical order over the next two weeks, continuing with the Youngstown Phantoms.

Youngstown Phantoms

Location: Youngstown, Ohio

Home Arena: Covelli Centre

Record: 38-19-4-1

Conference / Finish: Eastern / Second (81 points)

Head coach: Ryan Ward

Leading scorer: William Whitelaw, 61 points (36-25-61)

Top goaltender: Jacob Fowler, 27-9-3-1, 2.28 GAA, .921 save percentage

Awards and honors

Looking back

What a special season it was in northeast Ohio. After a 2-6 start and overcoming some early bumps in the road, Ryan Ward’s club got on a roll and never slowed down.

The Phantoms were arguably the USHL’s most consistent team throughout the second half, caught fire down the stretch, won eight of their nine playoff games — including a three-game sweep over Fargo — and hoisted their first Clark Cup in franchise history.

It’s been quite the turnaround in Youngstown as the Phantoms finished with the USHL’s worst record just two years ago. They did it with a first-year coach and one of the league’s youngest rosters this season too, and they certainly overcame their share of ups and downs along the way.

“When you look at the season as a whole, it’s such a grind,” Ward told The Rink Live. “Especially being a first-year coach and having a young team, we came a long way and I’m super proud of how far we came. Obviously we had a slow start but I don’t think our process ever changed and the guys were bought in all season.

“I think one of the biggest things was we didn’t change much throughout the year. We made a couple big additions, but we didn’t make many trades and we really believed in our group. And our guys kept showing up to the rink ready to work throughout the regular season and the playoffs. I think their attitude and work ethic is a big reason why we won.”

Seemingly every move the Phantoms have made over the past two years worked. Drafting Whitelaw first overall, hiring Ward, trading for Andrew Strathmann last July and acquiring Andon Cerbone in December, among others.

Youngstown’s .653 win percentage was tied with Waterloo for third in the USHL and the Phantoms were especially dominant on home ice. They also had the league’s best goaltender back-stopping them down the stretch and into the postseason.

Fargo's Mac Swanson gets a shot on Youngstown goalie Jacob Fowler during Game 2 of the Clark Cup Finals. Fowler posted a .952 save percentage during the postseason and won eight of his nine starts. In the Clark Cup Finals specifically, Fowler stopped 81 of the 83 shots fired his way. David Samson / The Forum

Perhaps the Phantoms were even ahead of schedule this season, a dangerous thought for others around the USHL. However, those inside Youngstown’s locker room never stopped believing and never shied away from their plan.

“Our coaching staff and our management had a clear and defined vision for what we wanted to be and what we wanted to do this season, and we stuck to it,” Ward said. “When it started slow it would’ve been easy to panic and drift away from that process. But I believe you need to give young guys time to develop in this league and you saw the young guys were the ones leading the way for us during the second half of the season. Ultimately that’s what paid off for us.”

Official Twitter account of the 22-23 USHL Clark Cup Champions 🏆 pic.twitter.com/BoVEWHAv35 — Youngstown Phantoms (@YtownPhantoms) June 21, 2023

Interesting tidbits

Youngstown’s 23-7-0-1 home record was the best in franchise history and the best in the USHL this season.

The Phantoms won three straight and seven of their final 10 to close out the regular season. Including their nine games in the postseason, the Phantoms won 16 of their final 20 games overall.

Youngstown’s 81 points were tied for third in the USHL and their 38 wins ranked fourth.

Youngstown had the USHL’s fifth-best penalty kill at 80.8%.

Youngstown’s plus-52 goal differential ranked second in the league. The Phantoms allowed the USHL’s second-fewest goals this season — 77.

Martin Misiak was tied with Fargo’s Mac Swanson for second in playoff scoring. Misiak had 10 points (2-8-10) in nine games. Cerbone and Whitelaw also had nine (5-4-9).

William Whitelaw and Andon Cerbone helped lead the Youngstown Phantoms to their first Clark Cup. Whitelaw led the Phantoms with 36 goals and his 61 points were second on the Youngstown roster, two behind Cerbone. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Youngstown out-scored its opponents 25-13 in the playoffs. The Phantoms held Fargo to just two goals over three games in the Clark Cup Finals.

Strathmann led all USHL defensemen with three playoff goals. The North Dakota commit had seven points (3-4-7) in the playoffs after scoring three goals and a career-high 38 points during the regular season.

Youngstown had two of the USHL’s top five goal scorers during the regular season as Whitelaw and Shane Lachance had 36 and 33 respectively.

Cerbone technically led Youngstown with 63 points (24-39-63) this season. However, only 49 of them came in a Youngstown sweater. Cerbone played 21 games with Omaha and 64 total games during the regular season.

Youngstown drew a franchise record 5,624 fans for Game 3 of the Clark Cup Finals.

The @YtownPhantoms are Clark Cup Champs for the first time in franchise history. 1-0 win over Fargo to complete the three-game sweep. pic.twitter.com/9EmUDOZoh8 — Jordan McAlpine (@jordan_mcalpine) May 20, 2023

Youngstown should be one of, if not the USHL’s best-represented team at the NHL Draft. Four different Youngstown players were ranked within the top 70 in Central Scouting’s final draft rankings. Fowler also came in at No. 5 among North American goalies.

Who impressed

William Whitelaw, F

Whitelaw was one of the USHL’s most dynamic rookies this season, scoring 36 goals and racking up 61 points in his first full USHL season. The 36 goals were a Youngstown single-season rookie record and his 61 points ranked second on the Youngstown roster.

He was also third among USHL rookies in points and earned All-USHL Rookie Second Team honors. The Wisconsin commit had another five goals and nine points during the playoffs, including two goals in Game 1 of the Clark Cup Finals.

“I can’t say enough good things about Will and I would take him on my team 100 years out of 100,” Ward told The Rink Live. “Will is the hardest working kid I’ve ever seen. He’s a tireless worker, he has a ton of energy, he loves showing up at the rink and he’s extremely, extremely competitive. For an undersized forward, I don’t think size plays anything into what Will Whitelaw will be.

“He's got an unbelievable shot, he’s good in space and he makes plays and finds his teammates. He uses his speed effectively and I think the sky’s the limit for Will.”

Shane Lachance, F

Lachance finished the regular season second in goals (33) and third in points (54) on the Youngstown roster. He followed it up with another three goals and six points in the postseason.

Along with his production on the ice, Lachance also made a huge impact in the locker room as Youngstown's captain.

“Shane has been such a good leader for this group and I knew within two seconds of talking to him back in Boston that he was our captain,” Ward said. “He’s an unbelievable person, unbelievable player and unbelievable leader. When I needed him to get on my side and ride guys he did it and he’s honestly been just an extension of our coaching staff.

“His teammates respect him and that kid has a bright future ahead of him.

USHL Youngstown captain Shane Lachance helps lead the Phantoms to the top Shane Lachance becomes the first captain in franchise history to hoist the Clark Cup and "couldn't have imagined a better way to go out" in Youngstown

Jacob Fowler, G

The Boston College commit finished the regular season 27-9-3-1 and won his final six starts and 17 of his final 20. Fowler led the USHL in wins (27), save percentage (.921) and GAA (2.28), and his five shutouts were tied for the league lead during the regular season.

Fowler was simply spectacular in the postseason too, posting a .952 save percentage and 1.36 GAA. He was the first goaltender in Youngstown's franchise history to be named the USHL Goaltender of the Year and was also named the Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year by USA Hockey.

“Fowls has been unbelievable all year,” Ward said after the Clark Cup-clinching win. “He’s just so poised and he leads from the back. Unbelievable kid and he’s gonna make some NHL team extremely happy here in the near future.”

Playoff fate

It came down to the wire, but the Phantoms earned a first-round bye with a two-game sweep over the NTDP U17 team to close out the regular season. Youngstown finished second in the Eastern Conference with 81 points and opened the postseason against Cedar Rapids.

The RoughRiders made it interesting, forcing double overtime in Game 1, but the Phantoms ultimately prevailed and took the series in two games. Youngstown then beat Chicago in four games to advance to the Clark Cup Finals and made quite the statement, sweeping Fargo in three games and clinching the series on home ice.

“I think having to battle for that first-round bye really helped us a lot in the playoffs, honestly,” Ward said. “When you’re playing meaningful games every night, you stay focused, and I think our guys did a great job of taking it one game at a time. We were kind of a benefactor of that and it really prepared us for the playoff run.”

Looking ahead

It’d be easy to get complacent after winning a championship but the Phantoms wasted no time working on their 2023-24 roster and their title defense quest. Youngstown made a pair of trades earlier this month to acquire Mikey Burchill from Dubuque and Nathan Lewis from Madison.

Although replacing Fowler won’t be easy, the Phantoms got more good news as Minnesota goaltender Owen Bartoszkiewicz will return to the USHL and Youngstown.

All on top of several returning players — headlined by Strathmann — a pair of highly-skilled tenders — Sascha Boumedienne and Zachary Morin — and a good draft class.

“We’ll be young again but we’re skilled, we’re deep and I think there are a lot of guys that are gonna take on more of a role,” Ward said. “I’m excited about who we have coming in and a couple of the trades we’ve made too.

“But really more than anything, I’m excited about the culture and character of our group. We’ve got people who fit how we want to play and the way we want our locker room to be. Our leadership group really laid a good foundation this season and I’m really excited about our group moving forward.”