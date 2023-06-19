USHL Year-in-Review: Waterloo Black Hawks

As another USHL season moves into the rear-view mirror, The Rink Live will be taking a team-by-team look back at the 2022-23 campaign.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be releasing year-end recaps one day at a time and in alphabetical order over the next two weeks, continuing with the Waterloo Black Hawks.

Waterloo Black Hawks

Location: Waterloo, Iowa

Home Arena: Young Arena

Record: 40-21-1-0

Conference / Finish: Western / Second (81 points)

Head coach: Matt Smaby

Leading scorer: Garrett Schifsky, 52 points (28-24-52)

Top goaltender: Emmett Croteau, 18-10-0-0, 2.46 GAA, .917 save percentage

Awards and honors

Congratulations to Bryn Chyzyk of @BlckHawksHockey for being named USHL GM of the Year!



Read: https://t.co/RKNJ89Zv8o pic.twitter.com/LXLY6KWu76 — USHL (@USHL) May 5, 2023

Looking back

The Black Hawks were one of both the USHL’s most consistent and impressive teams during the regular season and Waterloo’s 40 wins were tied with Fargo for the most in the league.

The Black Hawks won five of their seven games against Fargo, strung together a pair of seven-game win streaks and their plus-49 goal differential ranked third in the USHL this season.

The Waterloo Black Hawks finished second in the Western Conference with 81 points, which earned them a first-round bye in the Clark Cup Playoffs. Contributed / Waterloo Black Hawks

Waterloo had one of the league’s deepest lineups to begin with — especially on the blue line — and bolstered it via a trio of trades too, acquiring forward Miko Matikka, along with defensemen Garrett Brown and Nate Benoit.

Waterloo earned a first-round bye in the Clark Cup Playoffs and considering its regular-season resume and its depth, the Black Hawks seemed poised for a deep playoff run. However, that never came to fruition as Waterloo was edged by Lincoln in three games.

While the end result isn’t what anyone inside Young Arena wanted, it was a year full of growth and Matt Smaby’s club took a step from the 2021-22 campaign.

“I think if you look at the picture as a whole, it was a really good regular season,” Smaby said. “We had a lot of success and more importantly, I think our guys grew as people, grew as players and I think there was a lot of development both on the individual and the team side with our group.

“But at the same time, we’re disappointed with the way it ended. I think everyone on our team and our staff had high expectations and hopes for the playoffs and to not get the result and get past the second round was a disappointing thing. It’s always tough not getting the end result you want, but I think we can take a lot and learn from it. And I think there are a lot of positives from this season we can take with us into next year.”

Interesting tidbits

Waterloo’s 40 regular-season wins tied the 2016-17 team for the second-most in franchise history. Waterloo has won more than 40 games just once as the Black Hawks racked up 44 wins during the 2013-14 season.

Matikka led Waterloo with 55 points, although 35 of them came with Madison. Matikka’s 55 points were 19th in the USHL and his 27 goals ranked 17th.



Waterloo’s 230 goals were tied for third in the USHL. Waterloo also allowed the USHL’s third-fewest goals (181).

Forward Gavin O’Connell scored five game-winning goals this season, which was tied for the sixth-most in the league.



Gavyn Thoreson played 23 games with the Black Hawks this season after a stellar season at Andover (Minn.) High School. Thoreson had 23 points (9-14-23) in 23 games with Waterloo.

Six different Waterloo players had over 40 points this season — Matikka (55), Schifsky (52), O'Connell (50), Ben Robertson (45), Erdman (41) and Owen Baker (41).

Waterloo’s power play (18.3%) and penalty kill (77.8%) ranked 13th and 11th in the USHL respectively.

The Black Hawks had the USHL’s second-most home wins (22) and their 18 road wins were tied for the second-most in the league.

Waterloo has made the playoffs in each of Matt Smaby’s first two years behind the bench.

Who impressed

Garrett Schifsky, F

The Michigan commit broke out last year as a rookie with 28 goals and 46 points. Schifsky followed it up with another 28 goals this season — which led Waterloo — and his 52 points were second on the roster, three behind Matikka.

Schifsky also had a team-leading eight power-play goals, four game-winning goals and his plus-33 rating was the second best mark in the USHL.

“Garrett really showed a lot in his second (USHL) season and was someone who scored a lot of big goals and just helped lead the way up front for us,” Smaby said.

Aaron Pionk, D

Waterloo’s blue line was its biggest strength this season and Pionk was one of several defensemen who impressed.

However, Pionk especially impressed at both ends of the ice — averaging over 20 minutes per night, racking up 12 goals and 36 points, and blossoming into one of Waterloo’s most dependable defensemen in his first USHL season.

Pionk saw his draft stock rise too and climbed to No. 117 in Central Scouting’s final rankings of the year, which earned an invite to the NHL Draft Scouting Combine. The Hermantown (Minn.) product also flipped his commitment from Minnesota State to UMD.

“I thought Aaron had a tremendous season,” Smaby said. “He was good from the start but he just continued to get better throughout the course of the year and really helped anchor our blue line.”

Emmett Croteau, G

Croteau got off to a dissappointing start in his third USHL season and struggled to find much consistency. He ulimtately lost the crease to Jack Spicer — who impressed during his rookie season — and Croteau played just three times from the end of December through early March.

However, Croteau got an opportunity in early March and ran with it, winning 10 of his final 12 starts — including his final five in the regular season — and was among the USHL’s best goalies down the stretch.

The Clarkson commit finished the year fourth among USHL goaltenders in GAA (2.46), was tied for second in save percentage (.917) and his 18 wins ranked 11th in the league. Croteau is a Montreal Canadiens pick (2022, sixth-round).

Playoff fate

It was a photo finish down the stretch as Lincoln and even Tri-City at times gave Waterloo a scare near the top of the Western Conference standings. However, the Black Hawks pulled away late and finished three points ahead of Lincoln, securing the final bye as the second seed in the conference.

Waterloo watched the first round from afar and their playoff stay lasted just three games as Lincoln came into Young Arena and took the second-round series in three games — advancing to the Western Conference Finals and ending the Black Hawks’ season.

“We want to have the expectation within our group that year in and year out we can do enough good things in the regular season to put ourselves in a good spot for the playoffs, and I think seeing and understanding what it takes this season and the importance of every point will really benefit us,” Smaby said.

Looking ahead

The way this season ended could serve as fuel for next year’s Waterloo squad as the early playoff exit left a “real sour taste” in the mouth, especially for those who will return.

Smaby hopes his group will be better because it and at the same time, with as good of a regular season as his club put together, there’s a lot of positives they can build on from that too.

Although they’ll say goodbye to several key members of this year's roster, Waterloo added nine new players in the Phase I USHL Draft and multiple intriguing defensemen in Phase II.

No matter who is on the ice next season though, the 2023-24 Waterloo Black Hawks will be a very motivated group.

“We’re really excited about the group we have coming back to us and I think the experience and the leadership qualities that they have will be really important building blocks for us,” Smaby said. “We’re turning over quite a few pieces on our roster, especially on the back end, but we’re happy with the way the draft played out and the players that we have coming in.

“But I just think the biggest thing is we have a lot of high-character kids coming back and there’s a good mix of tenacity, skill and a good work ethic, and I think we saw how important that mix is this season.”