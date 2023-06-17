USHL Year-in-Review: Tri-City Storm

As another USHL season moves into the rear-view mirror, The Rink Live will be taking a team-by-team look back at the 2022-23 campaign.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be releasing year-end recaps one day at a time and in alphabetical order over the next two weeks, continuing with the Tri-City Storm.

Tri-City Storm

Location: Kearney, Nebraska

Home Arena: Viaero Center

Record: 34-20-4-4

Conference / Finish: Western / Fourth (76 points)

Head coach: Anthony Noreen

Leading scorer: Graham Gamache, 55 points (20-35-55)

Top goaltender: Cameron Korpi, 13-4-3-0, 2.52 GAA, .911 save percentage

Awards and honors

Looking back

It was an interesting season in Kearney, even going back to the fall as the Storm started the season practicing in Lincoln due to ice issues and construction at their home arena.

To make the 2022-23 campaign further interesting, Tri-City struggled out of the gate and the Storm sat at the bottom of the Western Conference in early November.

Anthony Noreen’s roster was injury-plagued for much of the season too and Tri-City’s lineup wasn’t exactly the most star-studded in the USHL. However, Noreen’s club turned things around.

The Storm ripped off an eight-game win streak in early March and were one of the USHL’s most consistent teams throughout the second half, continuing their steady climb up the standings.

The Storm were also active at the trade deadline as they added a pair of forwards — Alex Bump and Jake Richard — along with a pair of goaltenders in Patriks Berzins and Korpi.

That goaltending especially made a difference as the Storm struggled to keep the puck out of their own net throughout the first three months of the season.

Tri-City clinched a playoff spot for a fifth consecutive season and earned home ice in the first round, setting up a rematch of 2022 Western Conference Finals against Sioux City. Tri-City swept the Musketeers before getting swept by Fargo.

Make no mistake those inside the Viaero Center aren’t satisfied with a second-round exit. But considering the way the season started and the slew of injuries and suspensions the Tri-City lineup dealt with, it's still a season to be proud of.

“It’s always tough when it ends and you always want to win your final game, because that usually means you’re celebrating a championship,” Noreen told The Rink Live. “Having said that, our goal at the beginning of the year was to develop our guys and be the most-improved team, and I think we did that without a doubt.

“It was a true team effort. We improved a ton as the season went along and were able to make it into the playoffs, and we developed a bond among this group that’ll last forever. Ultimately that’s what the goals of junior hockey should be and I think we did that this season.”

Tri-City head coach Anthony Noreen talks to his team during a timeout earlier this season in Omaha. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Interesting tidbits

Five different Tri-City players reached the 40-point mark — Richard (62), Graham Gamache (55), Trevor Connelly (47), Kieran Cebrian (47) and Daimon Gardner (42) — and three of them — Richard (31), Connelly (24) and Gamache (20) — hit the 20-goal mark during the regular season.

Connelly set a Tri-City franchise record this season with a 18-game point streak. That was also the longest streak in the USHL this season.

Tri-City ranked eighth in the league in both goals scored (213) and goals allowed (204). The Storm had a plus-nine goal differential this season, which ranked eighth in the USHL.

The Storm allowed the league’s fourth-most power-play goals this season (52) but the Tri-City penalty kill was successful 78.4% of the time — which ranked ninth in the league.

Tri-City also scored the league’s third-most power-play goals (57) this season. Richard and Gamache both had nine power-play goals.

Although only 13 came with Tri-City, Richard’s 31 goals this season ranked eighth in the USHL. The Buffalo pick was one of just seven USHL players to score over 30 goals this season.

The Storm completed a three-game sweep of league-leading Fargo in late March. The Storm had points in nine of 10 games in that stretch.

Tri-City won back-to-back games to close out the regular season and went 5-3-1-1 over its last 10.

Who impressed

Graham Gamache, F

Gamache scored 20 goals and racked up 55 points in his second USHL season after having 15 and 34 respectively as a rookie. The Edmonton native led the way in the playoffs too with a team-leading three goals and five points. Gamache flipped his commitment too from Minnesota State to Providence once the season came to a close.

“Graham is a pro and he does everything right,” Noreen told The Rink Live last month. “He had the option to go into school last spring and decided to come back for a fourth year of junior hockey. I don’t know how many guys would do that, especially in today’s day and age, but I think it’s a testament to his character and his trust in our organization.”

Kieran Cebrian, F

Cebrian was tied for third on Tri-City’s roster with a career-high 47 points and his 16 goals were fifth on the roster. The Denver commit played 61 games in his third USHL season and also played big minutes, averaging over 19 minutes per night and playing both sides of special teams.

“Kieran was arguably the heart and soul of our team,” Noreen said. “He was with us for three years and is a guy that honestly struggled in his first season. Then he was our fourth-line center last year. But he came back this season and was arguably our top center.

“He scored a lot, played on the power play, played on the penalty kill and he was a rock for us. He showed up every day and took advantage of every opportunity, and that’s why he came back. It was really fun to see how far he came.”

Trevor Connelly, F

Connelly was one of the USHL’s most dynamic rookies, especially during his second-half point streak. The Providence commit racked up 24 goals and 47 points in his first USHL season, earning All-Rookie Second Team honors.

Connelly was 16 until February and had just eight points (2-6-8) through his first 16 games. However, he was one of Tri-Cty’s most consistent forwards from the flip of the calendar on.

His 47 points were tied with Cebrian for third on the Tri-City roster while his 24 goals were second to Jake Richard – although 18 of Richard’s goals came in a Muskegon sweater.

“He was one of the most impressive first-year players I’ve been around and seen in this league,” Noreen said. “Especially in the back half of the season you saw Trevor and a lot of our younger guys improved and played with more confidence.”

Playoff fate

Tri-City made a second-half push in Western Conference standings but ultimately finished fourth in the conference, earning home ice. The Storm swept Sioux City in the first round, taking the two games 6-1 and 5-4 respectively, to set up a second-round series in Fargo.

The Storm fell by one goal in both games, including an overtime loss in Game 2.

“I think winning that first series was extremely important, especially for our veteran guys that lost to (Sioux City) the year before,” Noreen said. “Ultimately we fell short, but I think playing two extremely tight and hard-fought games against Fargo says a ton about how far our group came and our leadership was very strong throughout our run.”

Looking ahead

Tri-City will look to extend its playoff streak to six seasons next winter and Noreen hopes the second-half success and playoff run will carry over and serve as motivation.

Connelly will lead Tri-City's group of returning players next season and they'll be joined by a draft class those within the Tri-City organization are excited about. Along with forward Cooper Simpson out of Shakopee — who the Storm tendered in April.

However, no matter how much talent is joining the fold, the biggest focus will be getting off to a better start next season.

“I think losing at the end and falling short adds some motivation for next season and I think our guys gained a lot of confidence this season,” Noreen said. “Our guys went through a little bit of everything this season, even going back to the fall. And a lot of those guys will return. So when we go through tough times, they’ve been through them. Or if we go through times where everything is going really well, we’ve been through it too.

“So there’s a lot we can build on. I really like the group we have coming back and coming in, and I think there’s a good mix of skill, heart, speed, leadership — you name it. So hopefully it all comes together and we’ll see what happens.”